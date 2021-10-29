Crush & Lobo #6 Preview: What Happens in Space Vegas…

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Up next is Crush & Lobo #6, the antepenultimate issue of this mini-series (one of you commenters taught me that word a while back). And just as the mini is running out of issues, so is Crush running out of time to work out her Daddy Issues with Lobo before she blows up. Can she find him in time? Check out the preview below.

CRUSH & LOBO #6 (OF 8)

DC Comics

0921DC123

0921DC124 – CRUSH & LOBO #6 (OF 8) CVR B NICOLE GOUX CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Nick Robles

A madcap bounty hunt across the galaxy is nothing without a little ROMANCE! Crush's search for Lobo is getting pretty demoralizing, so when a sad alien girl mistakes Crush for her blind date…why NOT go along with it? And relive every bad relationship choice Crush has ever made? And still find Lobo before her prison monitor blows her to bits?

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

