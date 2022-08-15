Cullen Bunn & Sally Cantirino's Door To Door Night To Night from Vault

Cullen Bunn is one of the most prolific comic book creators around today, and in November is launching another comic book, this time a horror series from Vault Comics. Door To Door, Night To Night, created with Sally Cantirino of I Walk With Monsters, and Human Remains, with colours by Dee Cunniffe, letters by Andworld, and designs by Tim Daniel.

DOOR TO DOOR, NIGHT BY NIGHT brings you the story of a motley crew, the Heritage Mills door to door sales team, who travel from town to town, knocking on doors. They're the best at what they do… which also means they're the worst. They're broken, each and every one of them, haunted by closets so full of skeletons, they're bursting. When they discover a terrible secret behind one fateful door, it opens their eyes to a world full of real monsters hidden in every small town. "When I was a kid, way back during those formative years, back when I was really discovering and digging into horror for the first time, my dad ran a door-to-door sales team," said Bunn about the series' origins. "They traveled all over the country, knocking on doors, running fundraising programs, primarily for volunteer fire departments in rural areas. I often traveled with my dad on his sales trips, and I met some of the most interesting characters you might ever hope to meet. They were, as I recall, an odd lot, a collection of burnouts and drunks and ne'er-do-wells, all of whom were good at one thing—sales—and not much else. "They knocked on doors all day, every day," continues Bunn. "At night, though, they scattered off into the dark. Now, I know they went off to find liquor stores and honkytonks where they could spend their hard-earned cash. I got to thinking, though…" "What if they were up to something more… something supernatural… when night fell."

"As soon as I got the first script and the cast of characters for DOOR TO DOOR, NIGHT BY NIGHT, I could picture everyone clearly in my head," added Cantiro. "Big bearded former teacher Alex with his grading pens still in his shirt pocket, the intense angular Cal with a cross pin on his outdated wide lapel, Lacey's cascading asymmetrical hair and 80s fashions, Maxine's Sigourney-Weaver-in-Aliens final mom energy. I imagined Will as a softer, warmer Don Draper, but my first drawings turned out looking uncannily like Cullen's own father, without ever having seen a picture of him." "Fred was a little more of a challenge," added Cantirino. "Cullen gave me a description of Fred as a guy wearing polo shirts and jeans, hair thinning, sporting a mustache. I compiled some reference photos, including one of my dad from the same time period "Door to Door" is set, matching that description and sitting on a terrible plaid couch, drinking a beer next to a friend's baby. I didn't indicate that it was my dad in that jumble of reference photos, but Cullen picked him out of the line-up and said something like, "that guy in the top left corner, but with more meat on his bones" and that was it for me. We had somehow managed to both channel each others' dads into the comic without realizing it. I felt very reassured that this was where I was supposed to be. I spent two years processing my dad's illness and death while drawing I Walk With Monsters and Human Remains- now I was bringing a little of him back to life." "(Sorry I put you in a comic book, Dad.)" DOOR TO DOOR ,NIGHT BY NIGHT will hit store shelves on November 16th 2022. The entire series will be published with a line of B cover variants by master horror artist, Brain Hurtt (The Sixth Gun, The Damned).