Cullen Bunn Turned Down DC-Exclusive Deal to Avoid Screwing Artists

On March 14th, genetically-engineered super-writer Cullen Bunn celebrated his ten-year anniversary as a full-time writer, and perhaps in an act of solidarity to his fellow professional writers, particularly those in the field of comics "journalism," Bunn offered up a series of juicy tweets primed to be turned into a Grade A clickbait article. According to Bunn, he turned down a lucrative offer to become a DC-EXXXCLUSIVE writer and helm a "flagship" book, and he did it to stay true to his creator-owned roots and protect his artistic collaborators. What a guy!

"I was offered an exclusive with DC there at the end," Bunn tweeted. "It was a great offer and I would have been 'helming' one of the flagships. I almost took it. #bunniversary"

"BUT it would have meant I couldn't do any creator-owned books, including those that some artists had been working on, essentially for free, for more than a year," said Bunn, adding, "It simply wouldn't have been fair to the many collaborators I was working with. And, so, I passed on the offer. Thus ended my time with DC."

While that did end Bunn's chances of becoming the next Geoff "Jeff" Johns, Bunn did come across another offer from DC: to join their then-planned 5G event. Unfortunately, things had changed, according to Bunn.

"Right before the pandemic, I was offered some new projects at DC and I was very excited about getting involved with them in a big way again," tweeted Bunn. "Alas, the world has changed so very much. All the editors I knew there are gone. I'm not sure it will ever work out. Woulda been cool."

Yeah. We miss Dan Didio too. Yes, he was a big, dumb, bald-headed doofus… but he was OUR big, dumb, bald-headed doofus. *sniff*

Happy belated anniversary, Cullen Bunn. What's the preferred gift for a tenth? Is it variant covers? Well, you've got plenty of those already.