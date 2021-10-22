Cursed Pirate Girl Returns in Boom Studios' Full January 2022 Solicits

Jeremy Bastian's Cursed Pirate Girl finally returns to comic books with a new series from Boom Studios, The Devil's Cave. As well as a new Angel series and more Buffyverse, Fireflyverse, Power Rangers, Wynd, Once And Future, Regarding The Matter Of Oswald's Body, Seven Secrets and much more in Boom Studios' January 2022 solicits and solicitations.

CURSED PIRATE GIRL DEVILS CAVE #1 CVR A BASTIAN

NOV210683

NOV210684 – CURSED PIRATE GIRL DEVILS CAVE #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV – 9.99

(W) Jeremy Bastian (A / CA) Jeremy Bastian

* In the long awaited continuation of Cursed Pirate Girl, her loyal companion Pepper Dice reveals that there's still time to bring back her father, the Pirate Captain Douglas!

* If she can escape the Sea King's Palace with The Bright Star, will she be bold enough to enter The Devil's Cave in the hope to bring her father back? Or will the Devil Jonah and his minions stop her?

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ANGEL #1 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

NOV210687

NOV210688 – ANGEL #1 (OF 8) CVR B BLANK SKETCH VAR – 4.99

NOV210689 – ANGEL #1 (OF 8) CVR C BLOODY BLANK SKETCH VAR – 4.99

NOV210690 – ANGEL #1 (OF 8) CVR D 10 COPY MALAVIA INCV – 4.99

NOV210691 – ANGEL #1 (OF 8) CVR E 25 COPY LEE INCV – 4.99

NOV210692 – ANGEL #1 (OF 8) CVR F 50 COPY LINDSAY VAR – 4.99

NOV210693 – ANGEL #1 (OF 8) CVR G UNLOCKABLE LEE VAR – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

* Welcome to Detective TV, starring Angel and his co-star, Cordelia!

* But wait, Angel isn't just a celebrity? No, he leads a double life… as a real monster hunter for Angel Investigations!

* Sometimes this double life can get his friends in trouble. As Wesley is recovering from a horrific curse, Angel stumbles into a series of supernatural events, and finds himself sucked into an unexpected and mysterious world.

* He soon faces a terrifying enemy, who sees him as an intruder…

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #2 (OF 4) CVR A ANINDITO

NOV210698

NOV210699 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #2 (OF 4) CVR B REIS – 4.99

NOV210700 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY ANINDITO I – 4.99

NOV210701 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CAMUN – 4.99

NOV210702 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #2 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV REBEL – 4.99

NOV210703 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #2 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE REIS – 4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

* After a coven rally meant to heal the atmosphere ends in tragedy, Thessally seeks out Buffy guided only by instructions from an old friend.

* Despite their shared past, Buffy refuses to train her. Instead, she delivers Thess to The Watcher's Council, certain they'll be more suitable guardians.

* But the Council isn't what they seem, putting Buffy and Thessally in peril, until the intervention of three hooded figures…

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR A FRANY

NOV210704

NOV210705 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR B GEORGIEV – 3.99

NOV210706 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY – 3.99

NOV210707 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LUSKY – 3.99

NOV210708 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR GEORGIEV – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF WE ARE THE SLAYER!

* The Multiverse Scooby Gang shows up to help fight Silas, now on their own terms.

* But their plan is upended when Buffy has her memory stolen and leaves her companions behind to battle him on their own.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FIREFLY #36 CVR A BENGAL

NOV210709

NOV210710 – FIREFLY #36 CVR B CARPENTER – 3.99

NOV210711 – FIREFLY #36 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL – 3.99

NOV210712 – FIREFLY #36 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PEPPER – 3.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

* With the Alliance onslaught defeated, Kaylee faces the grim choices… and sacrifices involved in saving the Earth That Was.

* Which of the crew will follow their Captain, ready to make peace with the past and face what future the 'Verse holds for them?

* And if our heroes can take care of the Alliance once and for all, what destiny will the Washbot choose?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FIREFLY NEW SHERIFF IN THE VERSE TP VOL 02

NOV210713

(W) Greg Pak (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Marc Aspinall

* When notorious outlaw Mal Reynolds agreed to wear a sheriff's badge, he figured he could change a thing or two about how "justice" is dispensed in the 'Verse. But his former crew members on Serenity are about to find out how it changed himhe throws them in jail!

* But Mal may have met his match in the Bandit King, a new outlaw determined to take Mal's old position as the most incorrigibly independent law-bender around. Has Mal finally met his match?

* New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Darth Vader) and rising star artist Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil) present the next exciting chapter continuing the acclaimed television series.

* Collects Firefly #16-20.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #10 CVR A KHALIDAH

NOV210714

NOV210715 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #10 CVR B OUM – 4.99

NOV210716 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #10 CVR C HIDDEN SPARK VAR – 4.99

NOV210717 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #10 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUARA – 4.99

NOV210718 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #10 CVR E 25 COPY INCV LINDSAY – 4.99

NOV210719 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #10 CVR F 50 COPY INCV OUM – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Qistina Khalidah

* It's open war on Amonkhet as the Planeswalkers battle an entire plane's worth of ravenous undead.

* The plan is made and the stage is set, but against overwhelming odds and with Marit Lage's arrival imminent, can they unite to stop her once and for all?

* And with stakes unlike anything the Multiverse has seen before, can our coterie of heroes be victorious without paying the ultimate price?

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #2 (OF 6) CVR A MORA

NOV210720

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

* Discover the truth behind the Phantom Ranger, the Morphin Masters, Power Rangers, and the Morphin Grid itself in the series that will unlock the secrets of the Power Rangers Universe!

* In the ancient past, six teens scramble inside the Masterforge to save a mysterious figure they rescue from the Morphin Grid.

* But in doing so, they strand themselves from their parents, the Morphin Masters, who ascend into the Grid itself to protect it from Dark Specter.

* Can they protect Earth and the Grid itself from the impending forces headed their way? That question will have to wait, because first they must defend themselves against… a T-Rex attack!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #2 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA

MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR A LEE

NOV210727

NOV210728 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

NOV210729 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

NOV210730 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

NOV210731 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MONTES – 3.99

NOV210732 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR WARD – 3.99

NOV210733 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

NOV210734 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #15 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR MONTES – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

* On the moon, the epic, long-awaited battle is finally here as Zordon and Lord Zedd go head-to-head!

* As the Empyreals are unleashed, the Rangers must summon every weapon at their disposal to stop them from cleansing Earth.

* Can Matthew and Tommy put their differences aside to avenge their fallen comrades? And what other unexpected alliances will be formed in the desperate attempt to stop the Empyreals?

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #15 CVR A PAREL

NOV210735

NOV210736 – POWER RANGERS #15 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO – 3.99

NOV210737 – POWER RANGERS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAREL – 3.99

NOV210738 – POWER RANGERS #15 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

NOV210739 – POWER RANGERS #15 CVR E 25 COPY INCV WANG – 3.99

NOV210740 – POWER RANGERS #15 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR LANDRO – 3.99

NOV210741 – POWER RANGERS #15 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

NOV210742 – POWER RANGERS #15 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR WANG – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Gerald Parel

* With the fate of Earth and the Zeo Crystal hanging in the balance, unexpected alliances are formed to stop the Empyreals and their master!

* On Earth, the Zord battles continue, culminating in the Omegazords finally coming together in a never before seen form!

* Will it be enough when all seems lost? And when every twist is revealed who will stand victorious in this pulse-pounding conclusion of The Eltarian War… and who will die?

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN SLAUGHTER PACK (BUNDLE) #1

NOV210743

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) David Mack

* Don't miss your chance to own the new, special editions of the entire "Archer's Peak" saga that launched the phenomenon Something is Killing the Children in the first of three "Slaughter Packs."

* Contains Something is Killing the Children #1-5 by Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House On The Lake) and artist Werther Dell'Edera that first introduced Erica Slaughter and the Order of St. George to the world.

* Each issue features a brand new, exclusive painted cover by Eisner Award-nominated artist David Mack (Daredevil, Kabuki) on premium card stock.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 39.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 CVR A SHEHAN

NOV210744

NOV210745 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

NOV210746 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR – 3.99

NOV210747 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 CVR D 25 INCV COPY VAR DELL EDERA – 4.99

NOV210748 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ROMERO – 3.99

NOV210749 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 CVR F 75 COPY INCV TALASKI – 3.99

NOV210750 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR SHEHAN – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera (A / CA) Chris Shehan

* Jace embarks on the life or death trial that all White Masks must undergo… the Ritual Hunt.

* Meanwhile, Aaron is torn between his burgeoning feelings for Jace and his duty to the House, but not for long – if Jessica Slaughter has anything to say about it.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAW #5 (OF 5) CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

NOV210751

NOV210752 – MAW #5 (OF 5) CVR B DEL DUCA (MR) – 3.99

NOV210753 – MAW #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LOTAY (MR) – 3.99

NOV210754 – MAW #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV KRISTANTINA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Ariela Kristantina

* Diana, the ethereal, larger-than-life feminist commune leader, prepares Marion to become the vessel for all of the rage and suffering of the commune – and of women everywhere.

* Marion and the other women on the commune take their revenge on Chuck and Howie as scapegoats for the sins of mankind?

* But will their brutal justice resolve the seemingly endless cycle of violence, or will it continue until it devours the entire island-and perhaps even the entire world?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BASILISK #6 CVR A SCHARF

NOV210755

NOV210756 – BASILISK #6 CVR B REBELKA – 3.99

NOV210757 – BASILISK #6 CVR C 25 COPY INCV REBELKA – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

* Following a message from Regan, Hannah rushes to stop the Chimera as they unleash a deadly attack at a shopping center.

* But are Barret and the amassed Faithful playing a more sinister game of chess, which will leave Hannah and Regan cornered… unable to escape?

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #3 (OF 5) CVR A LUCA

NOV210758

NOV210759 – REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #3 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INC – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

* After learning that Sonny Germs is the double for the suspected assassin, our crew tails Oswald's police escort to the station…where Oswald is surprisingly shot upon leaving.

* Later, the four follow his ambulance and gain access to his body to do the switch.

* But after realizing how seamless the process was, they question who Frank works for, and how high up it all goes…

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE TP VOL 04

NOV210760

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

* Bridgette, Duncan, and Rose – along with the entirety of Britain – are dragged into the Otherworld. It's a land of predatory monsters and things seem like they can't get any worse.

* But of course they can. A rival king rises to confront Arthur, plunging the land into civil war… and both pursue Bridgette, Duncan and Rose as they travel across the land, desperately trying to find a way to return Britain to its senses…

* New York Times bestselling writer Kieron Gillen (Die, The Eternals) joins Russ Manning Award winning artist Dan Mora (Detective Comics) to present the next chapter in the Hugo and Eisner Award nominated series.

* Collects Once & Future #19-24.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ONCE & FUTURE #24 CVR A MORA

NOV210764

NOV210765 – ONCE & FUTURE #24 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

NOV210766 – ONCE & FUTURE #24 CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOK – 3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

* The civil war continues to rage in Otherworld as both Arthurs face off against one another!

* Meanwhile, Bridgitte and Duncan seek out a secret weapon against their royal foes-a true man of the people by the name of… Robin Hood.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #13 CVR A DI NICUOLO

NOV210767

NOV210768 – SEVEN SECRETS #13 CVR B LASHLEY – 3.99

NOV210769 – SEVEN SECRETS #13 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

NOV210770 – SEVEN SECRETS #13 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

NOV210771 – SEVEN SECRETS #13 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR LASHLEY – 3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* Eva and Caspar escape the Seekers' Headquarters, but the secret of Caspar's identity threatens the bond between them.

* Can they find Amon in time before he uses the Books of Nostradamus to unleash his ultimate plan?

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOOD LUCK TP

NOV210772

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Jorge Corona

* Rising stars Matthew Erman (Power Rangers: Sins of the Future) and Stefano Simeone (Mega Man: Fully Charged) introduce a world where Luck is measurable and has tangible effects on reality.

* Artie, Cherry, Hilde, and Joseph are The Unfortunates, a group of teens with absolutely no Luck who are part of a government program dedicated to understanding and controlling Luck.

* The world changed with the discovery of the Constellations – mysterious beings who can seemingly control the very nature of Luck and its cosmic, probability-warping effects.

* The Unfortunates must travel to the Kismet Zone created by the Constellations to understand the true nature of Luck and find a way to get the world back in order. Of course, with zero luck, the odds aren't exactly in their favor.

* Collects Good Luck #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 17.99

BUCKHEAD #2 (OF 5) CVR A KAMBADAIS

NOV210773

NOV210774 – BUCKHEAD #2 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV VIDEO GAME HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

NOV210775 – BUCKHEAD #2 (OF 5) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR COKER – 3.99

NOV210776 – BUCKHEAD #2 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL 25 COPY INCV VAR COKER – 3.99

(W) Shobo Coker (A / CA) George Kambadais

* There's more to Elseverse and Stone Industries than Toba originally thought-much more, and the town is in danger.

* Toba is no match for the goons and the intelligence, Ewon. But maybe with the mysterious girl he's been seeing around town, he might stand a chance…

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WYND TP BOOK 02 SECRET OF THE WINGS

NOV210777

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

* In the fantastical world of Esseriel, Wynd's magical blood is forbidden within the limits of Pipetown.

* Wynd's journey will lead him and his friends into the high seas surrounding Esseriel, and eventually deep into the forest realm of the Faeries. Is Wynd up to the task of the dangerous quest ahead, and will the bonds of friendship weather the storm that comes with it?

* The GLAAD Award-winning team of Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Batman, The Backstagers) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) present the second chapter of the fantasy series about spreading your wings no matter the dangers put in your way.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SAVE YOURSELF TP

NOV210778

(W) Bones Leopard (A / CA) Nichole Matthews, Kelly Matthews

* Aoe, Thel, and Gen, better known as The Lovely Trio, first burst onto the scene five years ago when they saved Earth from a surprise space monster attack.

* Everyone idolizes them as super-heroic pop icon magical girls, including Gigi, whose brother died as a bystander in one of their battles. But when Gigi witnesses the Lovely Trio battling a monster firsthand, she sees something that causes her to question everything she thought she ever knew about her heroes, and the "monsters" they fight, who may not be monsters after all!

* What she learns just might save the world, but only if she can survive the Lovely Trio herself in this magical new graphic novel from the team behind Pandora's Legacy, writer Bones Leopard (Identical) and artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Just Beyond).

* Collects Save Yourself! #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 14.99

GETTING DIZZY #3 (OF 4) CVR A MOSCOTE

NOV210779

NOV210780 – GETTING DIZZY #3 (OF 4) CVR B MCGEE – 4.99

NOV210781 – GETTING DIZZY #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH – 4.99

NOV210782 – GETTING DIZZY #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV KHALIDAH – 4.99

(W) Shea Fontana (A / CA) Celia Moscote

* Dizzy and the rest of The Rollers have had a quiet couple of days, tracking any possible Negatrix activity and getting Dizzy ready for the big skating competition.

* But as Dizzy's confidence in her abilities climbs, arrogance becomes a mask for self-doubt, to the detriment of her friends.

* Even as Dizzy starts to doubt herself, and pushes her pals away, she realizes that Mayor Fox is infected by the Negatrixes and is spreading their negativity all over town!

* But before she can get her thoughts in order, Dizzy discovers a dark, unexpected secret behind her 'Burb Defender identity at the worst possible time… when her powers run out of charge…

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99