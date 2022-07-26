Daleks Collection By Dave Gibbons, David Lloyd, Paul Cornell And More

Panini UK is to publish a collection of Daleks comic book stories by the likes of 2000AD creator Pat Mills, V For Vendetta creator David Lloyd, the late Preacher co-creator Steve Dillon, and Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons and Doctor Who TV/audio writer Paul Cornell. Because at some point in their lives, they all worked on Marvel UK's Doctor Who Magazine comic book strips. And yes, that included the incomparable – and now part of TV canon – Abslom Daak, as created by Steve Moore and Steve Dillon.

Pitiless war machines committed to universal conquest, the Daleks have terrified and enthralled Doctor Who fans for generations. Collected together for the first time, Panini Comics proudly presents the first volume of Dalek stories taken from Doctor Who Magazine's comic strip. Featuring stories created by some of the very best British comic artist and writers, including Pat Mills, David Lloyd, Steve Dillon, Dave Gibbons and more. Includes "The Return of the Daleks," "Abslom Daak… Dalek Killer," "The Star Tigers," "Doctor Who and the Dogs of Doom," "Nemesis of the Daleks," and "Metamorphosis."In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $24.99

The credits for the named comic strips from across the decades are as follows. There may be more…

The Return of the Daleks – Steve Moore, Paul Neary, David Lloyd

Abslom Daak… Dalek Killer – Steve Moore, Steve Dillon

The Star Tigers – Steve Moore, Steve Dillon, David Lloyd

Doctor Who and the Dogs of Doom – John Wagner, Pat Mills, Dave Gibbons

Nemesis of the Daleks – Richard Starkings, John Tomlinson, Lee Sullivan

Metamorphosis – Paul Cornell, Lee Sullivan

These all come from Doctor Who Magazine which began as a Marvel UK publication in 1979 and has continued to this day, even as the TV show was cancelled for a couple of decades. It is currently published by Panini, who bought Marvel UK during the parent company's bankruptcy, and some of the stories have been collected in a similar format, or in the American comic book format, over the decades.