Damage Control #2 Preview: Shaken Universe Syndrome

The average citizens of the Marvel Universe finally have someone to complain to in this preview of Damage Control #2. Check out the preview below.

Damage Control #2

by Adam Goldberg & Hans Rodionoff & Will Robson, cover by Carlos Pacheco

FROM THE WRITERS OF TV'S THE GOLDBERGS! After he nearly caused a Skrull attack in our last issue, the management at Damage Control has wisely chosen to try and place Gus in a less volatile position. How much harm can Gus do in the Consumer Affairs office, listening to complaints and grievances? Actually, the answer is a lot. When things get out of control, Gus has to call on Ant-Man and the Wasp to try and turn a big problem into a little one in a story we call "Honey, Pym Shrunk the Kids"! ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF tap the keys while the incomparable WILL ROBSON turns words into glorious art as Gus makes a horrible first impression on the Punisher, Ant-Man, the Wasp and more!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609838500211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609838500221 – DAMAGE CONTROL 2 SUPERLOG VARIANT – $3.99 US

