Damian Connelly Promises Us Horror Comics On Kickstarter

Argentinian comic book writer and artist, Damian Connelly of the indie hit horror comic You Promised Me Darkness from Behemoth/Sumerian Comics is creating a new collection of stand-alone horror comics stories, Blood, Love, Ghosts, and a Deadly Spell coming from StoneBot Comics and now being funded on Kickstarter for publication next year.

Planned as a 64-page paperback containing four one-shot horror stories and an illustrated poem that will "terrify, unsettle, and astonish" stretch goals will take it to a 96-page hardcover with extra stories and illustrations, as well as foil enhancements, glow-in-the-dark stickers, transparent vinyl bookmarks and more. Blood, Love, Ghosts, and a Deadly Spell has already made its goal and is now heading towards those stretch goals.

StoneBot Comics has already published other Kickstarter comic projects, such as The Art of Ariel Olivetti as well as publishing through traditional channels, including Angela della Morte, Mega, Machine Girl and Merlin & Hector. And now Blood, Love, Ghosts, and a Deadly Spell.

Kickstarter, based in Brooklyn, New York, is a global crowdfunding platform intended to focus on creativity, and had become the biggest of its type and defining the category. Kickstarter's stated mission is to "help bring creative projects to life" and claims to have raised over seven billion dollars in revenue. People who back Kickstarter projects are generally offered tangible rewards or experiences in exchange for their pledges rather than making simple donations, and it is the lack of delivery of such that can sometimes cause ill feeling. Though there's no sign of this with StoneBot Comics.