Damian Connelly's The Duchenne Smile in Blood Moon July 2023 Solicits Damian Connelly has become a brand in himself, with The Duchenne Smile #1 from Blood Moon in their July 2023 solicits and solicitation.

Damian Connelly has become a brand in himself creating disturbing works of psychological horror in comic book form, for Behemoth Comics, now known as Sumerian Comics – and now also for Blood Moon Comics, In July he has two titles launching, one from each publisher. In July that means Children Of The Comet from Sumerian, and The Duchenne Smile #1 from Blood Moon.

There's also the launch of a new comic Toxic #1 by Eric Palicki, Evan Carothers and Ben Worrell, and Gunbreed #1 by Angel Fuentes, Nahuel Sb, Ivonne Falcon and Joey Rodriguez all in Blood Moon Comics' July 2023 solicits and solicitation.

DUCHENNE SMILE ONESHOT CVR A DAMIAN CONNELLY

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231633

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

Doctor and researcher Guillaume Duchenne de Boulogne became obsessed with smiles. His electrical experiments allowed him to conclude that a truly happy smile is formed not only by the muscles of the mouth but also by those of the eyes. That kind of smile is called a Duchenne smile. Many researchers have suggested that the Duchenne smile indicates spontaneous and genuine emotion since most people cannot contract the orbicularis muscle at will. Duchenne's Smile is a psychological horror thriller that addresses the traumas of those who, in the abandonment of their own mind, can only glimpse at their dark past.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DUCHENNE SMILE ONESHOT CVR B LUIS S RAMOS

DUCHENNE SMILE ONESHOT CVR C DAMIAN CONNELLY

DUCHENNE SMILE ONESHOT CVR D DAMIAN CONNELLY

TOXX #1 CVR A BRIAN DEMAREST

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231653

MAY231654 – TOXX #1 CVR B SKYLAR PATRIDGE – 4.99

MAY231655 – TOXX #1 CVR C ALESSANDRO (ALEX) AMORUSO – 4.99

MAY231656 – TOXX #1 CVR D JEZREEL ROJALES – 4.99

(W) Eric Palicki, Evan Carothers (A) Ben Worrell (CA) Brian Demarest

In a dystopian wasteland where humanity has long since been sterilized by radiation, a woman miraculously becomes pregnant and must find a way to stay alive as multiple groups vie for control of her and her unborn child's future.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GUNBREED #1 (OF 5) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ & JUAN GUTIERREZ

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231639

MAY231640 – GUNBREED #1 (OF 5) CVR B DAMIAN CONNELLY – 3.99

MAY231641 – GUNBREED #1 (OF 5) CVR C HERNAN GONZALEZ & JUAN GUTIERREZ – 3.99

MAY231642 – GUNBREED #1 (OF 5) CVR D HERNAN GONZALEZ – 3.99

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Nahuel Sb, Ivonne Falcon, Joey Rodriguez (CA) Hernan Gonzalez, Juan Gutierrez

"A grudge is a terrible thing to die for… But a hell of a reason to come back from the dead." Gunbreed is a supernatural western anthology about Powder Cain, a Sheriff who witnesses the killing of his son and the people of his town at the hands of a criminal gang that practices black magic. After coming back from the dead himself, Powder Cain protects his ghost town from demons and monsters creeping from Hell. This issue features the stories "Soul Search," "Night of the Breaker Boys," "Wagon!," and "A Full House of Gods."

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRIT N GEARS #4 (OF 7) CVR A NAHUEL SB (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231637

MAY231638 – GRIT N GEARS #4 (OF 7) CVR B 5 COPY INCV FERNANDEZ (RE

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

Maple and Marcus mourn a huge loss in their lives as they both face tragic truths. Later, in order to save a city of hostage humans, Screw Driver makes a huge sacrifice. The battle for Steam's Eddy begins!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HUNT LEVIATHANS ONESHOT CVR A WILFREDO LOPEZ CENTENO

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231643

(W) Angel Fuentes, Angel Camacho (A) Ivonne Falcon, AC Osorio, Daniel Irizarri, Guillermo Martinez, Ana Bruno (A / CA) Wilfredo "Wilfo!" Lopez Centeno

Man and beast were never meant to coexist. Shortly after a lung dragon appeared on the banks of the Huang He River, the birthplace of ancient China, reports of similar encoun-ters spread like wildfire around the globe. In the blink of an eye, colossal beasts infested the world. At the throes of the Age of Leviathans, humankind had no choice but to adapt to this new world. In the American Southwest, hunters on horseback incorporated bullfighting techni-ques to reconquer a lost frontier. In Laredo, two such hunters entertain crowds at a monster rodeo. An opportune offer will have them on the hunt for an elusive beast in Northern Mexico while reminding them that an easy job is never quite that easy.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 5.99

HUNT LEVIATHANS ONESHOT CVR B IVONNE FALCON

HUNT LEVIATHANS ONESHOT CVR C HECTOR SEVILLA

HUNT LEVIATHANS ONESHOT CVR D WILFREDO LOPEZ CENTENO

MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR A ROQUE (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231647

MAY231648 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR B CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL – 3.99

MAY231649 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR C NICHOLAS RAVEN MUELLER – 3.99

MAY231650 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR D GERRY COOLEY – 3.99

MAY231651 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR E DENNIS R. VALENCIA – 3.99

(W) Drew D Lenhart (A / CA) Rowel Roque

Terry works for the monster community. He's their cleanup guy, covering up their misdeeds in order to keep monsters a secret. Terry operates by only two rules: listen to the lycan king's orders and don't kill any monsters!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TITAN MOUSE OF MIGHT #4

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231652

(W) Gary Shipman (A / CA) Gary Shipman

From Harvey Award Nominee in the category of Best New Talent, Russ Manning Award Nominee for Most Promising Newcomer, and Eisner Award Nominee in the category of Talent Deserving Of Wider Recognition, comes Titan Mouse of Might. Titan an extraordinary mouse endowed with powers beyond that of a normal mouse discovers that Elva (his love) is alive and Titan has been double-crossed by Professor Nimoy as his plans are reviled. Titan's past continues to haunt him triggering deeper PTSD.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.25

VIOLET DESCENDS #4 (OF 5) CVR A FALCON

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY231657

MAY231658 – VIOLET DESCENDS #4 (OF 5) CVR B NAYLA AGUIRRE – 4.99

MAY231659 – VIOLET DESCENDS #4 (OF 5) CVR C FREE 7 COPY LUGO INCV

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Luis S Ramos (A / CA) Ivonne Falcon

Even Black Angel, the angel of death, is shocked by the passing of one of the archangels. This will lead her to a deadly confrontation with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Also, in the backup tale, the Black Angel delivers messages from beyond through the Dead Letters Office.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99