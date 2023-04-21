Damian Connelly's Children Of The Comet in Sumerian July 2023 Solicits Damian Connelly has a brand new series from Sumerian Comics for July, with Gabriel Kikot, The Children Of The Comet.

CHILDREN OF THE COMET #1 (OF 5)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Gabriel Kikot

A new series set in the world of You Promised Me Darkness and Follow Me Into The Darkness! Ten years after the events of Follow, Sage and the children of the comet live prosperously in New Kolosimo. But one day before the birthday of Miracle, the daughter of Sage and Daversa, new threats appear and the children of the comet must go into action again. Satanists, psychedelic dimensions, chihuahuas that shoot laser beams from their eyes, a deadly villain who wakes up after many years of being asleep and many other oddities. Welcome back to Kolosimo, where everything is weird.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FEEDER #3

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Darryl Knickrehm

After turning on his boss and deciding to protect the girl he was hired to kill, former action star Lee Kidd is on the run from hired guns coming for his head. But it's not like in the movies, and Kidd is well past his prime. Can he possibly come out on top? Don't ever count out Lee Kidd!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

POPSCARS #5 (OF 6)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Pat O'Malley (A / CA) Santi Guillen

Harry gets his moment in the spotlight to publicly shame his ex-partner, while Pinky uses the opportunity to pick off Harry's "Freak Team" one by one as she sets up for her own horrific finale!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOKO #4 (OF 4)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Vanja Miskovic, Steve Ekstrom (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Francesco Tomaselli

Two friends are torn apart by corruption and murder after a daring raid reveals a deception from within the police department that leads to unexpected death. Bestselling crime novelist Alex Segura says SOKO's final issue is "a fearless thriller that refuses to pull any punches! Not for the meek of heart.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE PINK ELEPHANT #2 (OF 3)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) E&E Plissken (A / CA) Benson Chin

From the writers of Heavy Metal Drummer, The Purple Oblivion, and The Firstborns. After an evening of acid trips, hijinks, and more, a group of teens has learned that the night has only begun. The creepy old woman they met earlier makes a surprise appearance at the cabin and sends Laura into a state of panic. Will the rest of the teens believe her, or will they just chalk it up to her acid trip? It's not too late for them to survive the Pink Elephant.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

