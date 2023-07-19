Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: dan panosian, red sonja

Dan Panosian, Alessio Petillo & Francesco Segala's Savage Red Sonja

Dynamite is to publish a new Red Sonja comic series, Savage Red Sonja this November, by Dan Panosian, Alessio Petillo and Francesco Segala.

Only a character like Red Sonja can deliver savagery quite like this! Panosian and the team are hearkening back to the classic era of Robert E. Howard's sword and sorcery. Red Sonja finds herself tasked with tracking down a long hidden, mysterious gem from an ancient and crumbled kingdom. She'll be traveling along through a dangerous wasteland, at least up until she comes across a wayward prince and his betrothed trying to escape fearsome bandits. Then a giant serpent erupts from beneath the sands. And that's only the beginning… This new tale is filled with suspense, the supernatural, and all with a savage take on Sonja at the center! "I wanted to write a story that combines heroic fantasy and elements of mystery – but I also wanted to examine the mindset of Red Sonja," said writer Dan Panosian. "She's not only a savage warrior but she's also very cunning and calculated. So, creating a story that centers around a mystery seemed like the perfect way to capture both sides of everyone's favorite She Devil with a Sword!"

"When I discovered the talents of Alessio Petillo and Francesco Segala, I knew the series would be special. The art pays tribute to the very best of the Red Sonja stories I grew up with. Every page is a treat for the eyes!" Veteran superstar Panosian is beloved for his contributions to franchises like X-Men, Captain America, then was pivotal in the early era of Image Comics with artwork for Prophet and others. Today he's acclaimed for his art as well as his writing chops on titles like Slots, Alice Ever After, Canary, An Unkindness of Ravens, Black Tape, and others. Panosian has previously contributed to the She-Devil With a Sword across several covers, including brilliant ones recently for the Unbreakable Red Sonja series that teed up the 50th anniversary.

He's joined here by interior artist Alessio Petillo. The rising Italian star has done work for foreign publisher Sergio Bonelli Editore, and Dynamite is excited to mark his major American debut! Colorist Francesco Segala and letterer Dave Sharpe round out the team. As mentioned, Panosian will be contributing covers as well, offering more of his stunning attention to detail and unique approach to illustration and colors. He's brought along a squad of superstars to round out the cast of covers, including superstars Frank Cho and Arthur Adams. One more great contributor will be revealed soon!

Here's where there will be more at San Diego Comic-Con.

Celebrating Red Sonja's 50th Anniversary Friday, July 21 • 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 5AB

Since exploding into comic books 50 years ago, Red Sonja has forged her legend with blood and steel, carving her way into the hearts of sword-and-sorcery fans around the globe. Amy Chu, Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, Dan Panosian, and producer Mark Canton celebrate her 50th anniversary with exclusive footage from Millennium Media's upcoming feature film starring Matilda Lutz. Also expect to hear from Roy Thomas, Torunn Grønbekk, Gail Simone, Lucio Parillo, and many more. Moderated by Red Sonja president/exec editor/producer Luke Lieberman.

Dynamite Entertainment 2023. Friday July 21, 2023 2:30pm – 3:30pm Room 10

Dynamite staff and freelancers give a sneak peek at upcoming projects from the publisher of Red Sonja, Vampirella, The Boys, 007, Sheena, Barbarella, and countless other fan favorites. Dan Panosian, David F. Walker, Sara Frazetta, Luke Lieberman, David Avallone, Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson, and Lucio Parrillo spotlight new titles, creative teams, and artwork.

