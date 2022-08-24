Dan Slott Makes A Big Change To The Thing In His Final Fantastic Four

In his final issue of the Fantastic Four #46, Dan Slott begins to put plenty of his toys back in the box, for Ryan North to play with.

So as well as introducing Reed Richard's long-lost half-sister Professor Joanna Jeffers, with artist CAFU, they also tidy up stuff.

Such as Johnny Storm's power issue caused by Doctor Doom, which kept him at Nova flame, unable to power down. With Sky joining him, now freed from her soul band.

We also get to find Owen Reece, the Molecule Man, hiding out as a molecule in the Microverse.

As well as a Reed family get-together of siblings.

But, just as the machine that cured Johnny Storm and Sky has the ability to remove or regulate the effects of cosmic rays on people, there's an elephant that needs addressing. Much of the Fantastic Four history over 60 years has addressed Reed Richards trying to cure Ben Grimm of being The Thing, and never succeeding – at least not permanently. But now someone else has perfected the procedure?

This Ben Grimm is happily married with two kids. Turns out he's okay with things. And that may be the biggest change that Dan Slott has made to the Fantastic Four… here's the solicitation.

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220962

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) CAFU

"FAMILY FIRST"!

• Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real.

• Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found.

• It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards.

• But is it time to welcome her into the family?

• It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four.

• Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: $3.99

Hang on, where the hell was Namor??? Does this make this comic returnable?