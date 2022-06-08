Dan Slott To Leave Fantastic Four With #46 in August, Confirmed

Fantastic Four #46 for August is promised as the introduction of the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards and the sister of Reed Richards by Dan Slott and CAFU. But from the house ad in today's Marvel comics being shared on social media, it will also be the final issue by Dan Slott who has been writing the series for the past four years, including through the marriage of Ben and Alicia Grimm, the events of Empyre, the stymied marriage of Doctor Doom, and the current Reckoning War. And now "Dan Slott's groundbreaking run comes to a startling conclusion – with a revelation years in the making!" Bleeding Cool has confirmed that this is, indeed, official. Fantastic Four #47 was solicited as an AXE: Judgment Day crossover tie-in by David Pepose and Juann Cabal, but we have clarified that Dan Slott won't be returning to the title.

Here are the remaining issues of Dan Slott's run on the Fantastic Four before… well… whatever comes in September. With only three issues till it gets another #50… or will it relaunch with a new creative team before that?

FANTASTIC FOUR #44

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221033

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) CAFU

THE RECKONING WAR HEATS UP IN THIS OVERSIZED ISSUE!

• "The End of Everything That Ever Was or Ever Will Be"

• This is the final battle of the Reckoning War.

• At the Apex of the All Reality, the fate of the Marvel Universe will be decided.

• And no matter who wins, nothing will ever be the same again.

• This is not hyperbole. This is happening. There will be consequences.

• If you care about the Fantastic Four, their extended family and the rest of the Marvel U…you will not want to miss this.

• Starring Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny, Nick Fury, Victor Von Doom, Norrin Radd, Uatu and Jennifer Walters.

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 15, 2022 SRP: $4.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #45

MARVEL COMICS

APR220974

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) CAFU

THE RECKONING WAR: EPILOGUE – "OPEN YOUR EYES"!

Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits! RATED T+In Shops: Jul 13, 2022 SRP: $3.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #46

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220962

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) CAFU

"FAMILY FIRST"!

• Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real.

• Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found.

• It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards.

• But is it time to welcome her into the family?

• It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four.

• Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis. RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: $3.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #47

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by CAFU

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN!

The Taking of Baxter 1-2-3-4 begins now! With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when OUBLIETTE MIDAS sets her sights on the Baxter Building? As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix's death traps, only one hero remains standing — but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it's nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building, as we've only got one thing left to say: Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99