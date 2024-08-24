Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Teh Barfbarian, elseworlds, Gargoyle Of Gotham, greg smallwood, rafael grampa

DC Cancels Orders for Batman: The Barbarian #1 & Gargoyle Of Gotham #3

DC Comics has told comic book retailers that all their orders for Batman the Barbarian #1 by Greg Smallwood and Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 by Rafael Grampa have been cancelled and they will be resolicited at a later date. Batman the Barbarian #1 was originally planned for the 9th of September, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 for May…

BATMAN: THE BARBARIAN #1

Written by GREG SMALLWOOD

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and KELLEY JONES

Foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by TK

1:50 variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

Foil variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Bi-Monthly

ON SALE 9/18/24

In a world where unspeakable beasts slither through silent temples, and sorcerers pledge innocent lives as blood sacrifices to incomprehensible cosmic designs, only one man has the strength of will and brute force required to protect the people who would become prey…the fearsome, blade-wielding Batman! But when the all-seeing Oracle warns him of a looming shadow creeping across the land, he will have to contend with foes that cannot be dispatched by sword alone…including the terrible memory of the catastrophe in which he was made!

Eisner Award-winning artist Greg Smallwood unleashes a brutal new vision of Bruce Wayne, shot through with high-fantasy hallmarks and awe-inspiring reimaginings of the classic Batman rogues gallery!

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #3 / NOIR EDITION #3

Written by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Art and cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Variant cover by JAMIE HEWLETT

Variant cover by FRANK QUITELY

Variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

1:25 wraparound variant cover by JAMIE HEWLETT

1:50 variant cover by PEDRO COBIACO

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

"May the hour of the devil begin…"

The harrowing journey through the dark heart of Gotham reaches a fever pitch in this penultimate installment of Rafael Gramp.'s visionary series! Batman's investigation leads him into the deadly lair of Doctorgeist— where his presence is not only expected…but welcomed. Their savage fight for the soul of Gotham—and the soul of Bruce Wayne himself—will send shock waves through the city from which it might never recover. And elsewhere, the fugitive Crytoon makes a twisted acquaintance that finally gives him something to smile about…

