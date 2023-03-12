Danger Street #4 Preview: The Most Dangerous Game Can he really be called Manhunter if he's hunting a boy? Find out in this preview of Danger Street #4.

In this issue, Manhunter is tasked with hunting down a boy who holds the power to alter reality. Can he really be called Manhunter if he's hunting a boy?

DANGER STREET #4

DC Comics

0123DC156

0123DC157 – Danger Street #4 Joelle Jones Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

The hunt for the murderers continues as Lady Cop prepares herself to take down some superhero suspects. But as the case develops, a true killer, Manhunter, emerges as a faithful servant to the Green Team and their quest for power. Only the Creeper seems to be on to these "innocent" kids and starts to uncover a conspiracy. It all begins with a single question: Who are the Outsiders?

In Shops: 3/14/2023

SRP: $4.99

