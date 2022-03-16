Daredevil #1 CGC 9.0 Already At $20,000 At ComicConnect

Daredevil #1 continues to go for big bucks right now, as news of the Netflix show hitting Disney+ this week and his big-screen MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home has fans in a huge tizzy at the moment. This book shows absolutely no signs of slowing down at all. This copy, a CGC 9.0 at ComicConnect, is not only gorgeous but is already at $20,000 as of this writing. Expect that number to be a lot higher than that by the time this is all said and done. Take a look down below at the Daredevil goodness.

Daredevil Debuts And Everyone Wants It

"Jack Kirby/Bill Everett CVR; origin & 1st app. of Daredevil (Matt Murdock); 1st app of Karen Page, Foggy Nelson. You can tell from the Spider-Man plug on the cover that Marvel had, by the time of this book's release, become known as a hero machine by pumping out high-gloss, high-energy heroes and heroines, which sold like hotcakes. In this case, the House of Ideas picked up a Biro character name, which had been left to linger, dusted it off and added the enticing gimmick of making their Daredevil a blind lawyer, providing both modern intrigue and a great hook. It would take a while for the character to fully hit his stride, but the dynamic Kirby cover and ravishing Everett interiors attracted readers and established Daredevil as a unique and mature alternative to cosmic adventuring and teenage angst."

I mean, you would be hard-pressed to find a more hot Marvel Comics debut right now. Daredevil shows no signs of fading anytime soon, so grabbing a nice copy like this if you can afford it might be a pretty good idea. Go here and get more info or place a bid. While there, take a look at everything taking bids today and this week.