Daredevil #25 Gets Instant Second Printings – And New Variant For #26

After a fast sellout for Daredevil #25 as Bleeding Cool gave certain people the nod over the last few days, and copies selling for hundreds of dollars, Marvel is giving Daredevil #25 an instant second printing. The second printing also has a 1:25 sketch design variant for the new look Daredevil. And yes, there are massive spoilers for anyone who is not yet caught up.

Here's the second printing cover featuring internal artwork from Daredevil #25 by Marco Checchetto featuring Elektra as the new Daredevil, taking the role while Matt Murdock serves two years in jail.

Comic Book quotes writer Chip Zdarsky as saying "I'm so excited! Issue 25 is the beginning of a massive new chapter in Daredevil's history, and yet we didn't relaunch with a new number one? Wow, 2020 is WEIRD, y'all. But for real, I'm so grateful we're getting to tell these kinds of stories and that the readers are there for it. Marco and Marcio are producing career-defining art for this book and we're just getting started. Daredevil in 2021 is going to take us to places no superhero comic has gone before".

What Comic Book didn't know, but Bleeding Cool was able to discover, is that Marvel Comics is also issuing a new variant cover for the next issue that will feature Elektra on the cover by Marco Checchetto. No, we don't know what it looks like yet,

DAREDEVIL #26 CHECCHETTO ELEKTRA VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

OCT209138

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

And, why not, last week's Symbiote Spider-Man: The King In Black #1 is also going back to a second printing. I am sure we will get covers for both soon…

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT209083

(W) Peter David (A/CA) Greg Land

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

Final Orders Due: Dec 14, 2020 SRP: $4.99