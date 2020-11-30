Speculator Corner: Big Surprise In Daredevil #25 No One Saw Coming

Last month saw the publication of Daredevil #24 by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne, an issue that purported to make big changes to the Daredevil status quo. And had Daredevil in court, still in his mask, plead guilty to manslaughter, seeing him imprisoned awaiting sentencing – still on his mask. It was a surprise, to Kingpin, to Typhoid Mery, to Foggy, to Elektra, to all. This week sees the publication of Daredevil #25 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, with Matt Murdock – still in his mask – in prison.

In the Marvel Universe, there has been legislation passed that allows superheroes to be witnesses in court without revealing their secret identities. In this case, it seems to apply to superheroes as suspects as well. He has been tried as Daredevil and will now serve time as Daredevil.

But Bleeding Cool understands that there is something about this week's Daredevil #25 that has been hidden. It's not in the solicitations. It hasn't been teased. But that it's the kind of thing that speculators might, possibly, be interested in.

I literally know nothing more than that. Are Bleeding Cool's sources right? Let's find out in a couple of days. But if you were wanting to pick up a copy on Wednesday, now might be the time to let your local comic book retailer know now. Just in case. Here's the preview and solicitation.

DAREDEVIL #25

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200655

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

"DOING TIME" Starts Here!

After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man's death.

Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison's worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99