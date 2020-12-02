Copies of Today's Daredevil #25 Now Selling For Over $100

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the big spoiler about today's Daredevil #25, with a teaser the day before. Today reveals the impact of the aftermarket for the comic book in question. I do hope you ordered a copy from your local retailer in advance, as we suggested.

Copies of the standard issue have sold on eBay for $25. The Knullified variant, as easy to order as the original, has sold for $35. The 1:25 cover by Salvador Larocca has sold for $90 on eBay, but there are current open listings with bids over $100 with days to go. Note, a number of those listings include the spoiler in their title.

There are a number who wonder how long the situation in Daredevil #25 will be maintained but, from Bleeding Cool's sources, it is intended to be the new ongoing nature of the title. And, hey, if Kevin Feige wants a new way for a new Daredevil TV series or movie to distinguish itself from the original Netflix show, well, this would do it, wouldn't it?

Here's a look at how the comic will be looking in months to come. And how those solicitations can now be reread.

"DOING TIME" Starts Here! After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man's death. Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison's worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

A DEVIL CONSUMED! Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life. DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

ENSNARED IN THE WEB! As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull's symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's groundbreaking DAREDEVIL run yet. BUT THIS TIME, they're joined by none other than MIKE HAWTHORNE, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself – KNULL! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99