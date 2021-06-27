Daredevil #31 Preview – Elektra Has Reached Her Breaking Point

The solicit for Daredevil #31 promises this issue will mark a turning point in Daredevil's saga. But in this preview of the comic, which will be in stores Wednesday, Elektra is just pissed the f**k off, and she's playing by her own rules now. If the solicit is to be believed, that could prove to be a bad move on her part. Check out the preview below.

DAREDEVIL #31

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE DAREDEVIL ISSUE YOU CANNOT MISS!

• Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and all their collaborators have redefined the life of the Man Without Fear. IN THIS ISSUE, they do it all over again and, what's more, they go a step further and UP THE ANTE!

• WILSON FISK's gambit from the past few months risks upending his life and tenure as mayor!

• Meanwhile, MATT MURDOCK has to fend off a prison full of inmates who all want DAREDEVIL dead…and the inmates aren't the only ones!

• This, as Elektra fends for herself as a DAREDEVIL all her own, fighting to protect Hell's Kitchen…and leaving herself vulnerable in the process!

