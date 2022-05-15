Daredevil Vs Punisher From 1988 Up For Auction Today

I am aware that many people think that Frank Miller's run on Daredevil is the bee's knees. And I get it, I really do. But, for personal choice, it's always going to be the Ann Nocenti/John Romita run for me. And this particular comic, Daredevil #257 has one of its moe iconic covers, with the Punisher on equal footing with Daredevil. As the listing states "The Punisher guest-stars! Vigilantism takes two extremes, as Daredevil tries to prevent Punisher from enacting his "eye for an eye" method. But no one stands in Frank Castle's way, especially the Man Without Fear!" Continuing from Punisher #10, a proper eighties crossover between the series, Daredevil tracks down the killer who has been putting cyanide in aspirin tablets, he ends up having to save the murderer from the Punisher.

Now the comic is up for auction from Heritage Art Auctions, going under the hummer today with a CGC 9.8 slabbed rating. Marvel has downplayed The Punisher in recent years, on the back of concern over how the character and symbology was being appropriated by militia and others, but the new series seems to be trying to reclaim much of that, or at least provide a critique. With the TV series from Netflix now hitting Disney+, might there be more Punisher – and Daredevil – in all our collective futures going forward? And might picking up this kind of comic book as a collectable be a wise idea right now? That, as ever, will be your call to make, we can only ever point out things of notice in that regard.

Daredevil #257 (Marvel, 1988) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Punisher appearance. Al Williamson cover and art (inks). Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $16. CGC census 5/22: 115 in 9.8, 1 higher.