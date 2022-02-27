Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 Preview: Kraven Triumphant?

Kraven gets the better of Elektra in this preview of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3. But he can't beat her in her own book, can he? Probably not. Sorry, Kraven. You had that one good storyline all those years ago and you've been coasting on that ever since. Check out the preview below.

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3

by Chip Zdarsky & Rafael De Latorre, cover by Chris Bachalo

Elektra Natchios has sworn a vow to never take a life as long as she wears the DAREDEVIL cowl, but battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, will she be strong enough to keep it? If she is, will she be strong enough to survive the consequences of mercy?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.76"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620281200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620281200321 – DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR 3 CARNERO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.