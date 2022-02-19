Dark Ages #5 Preview: The Meaning of Death in Comics

The heroes mourn the death of Nick Fury in this preview of Dark Ages #5, but they don't need to worry: it's an alternate universe, so it doesn't matter! Though, if you really think about it, death doesn't matter in the regular Marvel universe either. So maybe, technically, it actually matters *more* here. Oh no! Not Nick Fury!!! Check out the preview below.

Dark Ages #5

by Tom Taylor & Iban Coello, cover by Iban Coello

Spider-Man joins Doctor Doom, the X-Men, the Inhumans, the Avengers and what's left of the Fantastic Four on a rescue mission across a continent ruled by a madman. But they could be too late. The dictator of Europe has heroes and villains by his side, and the unthinkable is now in motion. Apocalypse could tear the world apart.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609964100511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609964100521 – DARK AGES 5 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609964100531 – DARK AGES 5 MOMOKO STORMBREAKER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609964100541 – DARK AGES 5 HOTZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609964100551 – DARK AGES 5 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.