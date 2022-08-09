Dark Crisis to Sort Out Hawkgirl and a New Green Lantern? (Spoilers)

The Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League one-shots are deliberately set outside the DC Universe main continuity. Which for some means they are ignorable. Full of heart, telling deeply emotional stories, like Clark Kent being able to raise his son properly without the time jump. Stuff like that. But there may be other aspects that continuity folk may want to pay greater attention to. Spoilers going forward of course.

Such in today's Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League: Green Lantern. A different Green Lantern world created by and for John Stewart, with its own priorities and ways of working. But also including Natasha Irons – Steel, Starlight or Vaporlock – as a Green Lantern. But once you make here Green Lantern in any reality, can you really come back from that? This is where it begins. And talking of changing lives, how about Hawkgirl? There have been many of her as continuities clashed.

From ethnic identity to species, Hawkgirl has switched and swamped around several years over several decades The original Golden Age Hawkgirl, Shiera Sanders Hall, was created by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville in 1940, a reinvented Silver Age version Shayera Hol by Gardner Fox and Joe Kubert in 1961. Kendra Saunders was created by David S. Goyer and Stephen Sadowski, in 1999, sometimes associated with ancient Egypt, some with the planet Thanagar and a mess of continuity. Will Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths finally, for all time, sort Hawkgirl out?

