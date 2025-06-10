Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Webtoon, Witcher

Dark Horse Brings Witcher, Critical Role, Cyberpunk 2077 To Webtoon

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics partners with Webtoon to bring iconic titles to the vertical-scroll platform in 2025.

Major franchises like The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and Critical Role get exclusive Webtoon adaptations.

The new collaboration follows the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which earned 13 million views.

Titles will be reformatted for digital readers, debuting as part of Webtoon’s expansive global lineup.

Lance Kreiter, Senior Director of Licensing at Dark Horse Comics says "Ever since I came back a year ago to Dark Horse Comics I have been working on bringing this program to life. Congrats to those involved for all the hard work in getting here. Cheers to Webtoon and all of the amazing IP partners listed and beyond. Let's do this!"

Webtoon Entertainment, the biggest publisher of comic books in the world, through its vertical app comic book reader, and Dark Horse Comics have done a deal to bring titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, The Witcher, The Legend of Korra and Plants vs. Zombies to Webtoon's English language platform, following The Last Airbender. Newly reformatted for Webtoon's vertical-scroll format, the new slate of titles will roll out on the platform throughout the second half of 2025. Webtoon and Dark Horse's existing partnership for Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender comics have seen them gain 13 million views.

"Webtoon has made it easy for a new generation of fans to fall in love with comics," said Yongsoo Kim, CSO and Head of Global Webtoon at Webtoon Entertainment. "We're thrilled to work with Dark Horse to bring this new slate of world-class titles to Webtoon . Whether we're helping new creators build their fandoms or working with marquee publishers like Dark Horse to bring beloved franchises to fans around the world, we're committed to delivering the highest quality storytelling to our passionate community of readers."

"I couldn't be more excited about partnering with Webtoon on this slate of new titles. They've done such an incredible job shepherding our Avatar: The Last Airbender comics to their audience that I know all of these new stories are in good hands," said Tim Wiesch, Vice President of Business Development at Dark Horse.

The Witcher – A dark fantasy epic featuring the witcher Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary monster slayer. Embark on the Path and explore the world of the best-selling video game franchise.

The Legend of Korra (Vertical Scrolling Format Exclusive to Webtoon ) – A continuation of the Nickelodeon animated television series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra series follows Avatar Korra and her friends in their continuing adventures.

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins (Vertical Scrolling Format Exclusive to Webtoon ) – Based on the hit tabletop RPG series, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins follows a band of unlikely heroes as they embark on high-stakes adventures, blending immersive storytelling with the creativity of roleplaying.

Cyberpunk 2077 – A collection of action-packed stories set in the same world as the best-selling video game, featuring a new cast of characters in the neon-lit streets of Night City.

Plants vs. Zombies™ (Vertical Scrolling Format Exclusive to Webtoon ) – The hilarious, action-packed battle between brain-hungry zombies and their unlikely plant defenders continues in this fan-favorite comic series based on the worldwide gaming phenomenon.

