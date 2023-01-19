Dark Horse Cancels Strangers Things: Many Ghosts Of Dr Brenner Orders Has Doctor Brenner's comic book origin story been sent to the upside down?

Stranger Things: The Many Ghosts Of Doctor Brenner was a new comic book series by Brenden Fletcher and Mack Chater to be published by Dark Horse, looking at the life of the scientist and geneticist from the Stranger Things TV show. While issue 1 was solicited for January 11th, it wasn't published, and subsequent listings weren't in February or March listings.

Instead, it listed another spinoff comic, Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1 by Jody Houser and Caio Filipe, But neither were present in Dark Horse's March 2023 solicits. The latter is still listed from Dark Horse Comics, but not Stranger Things: The Many Ghosts Of Doctor Brenner – that has been pulled from listings.

I am told that the comic hasn't been cancelled, just orders for it, and that Dark Horse Comics intend to resolicit the series at a later date. Might be worth keeping an eye on Stranger Thigs solicitations for April when they drop to see which – if any – Stranger Things comic books are included.

STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR A AS

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV220413

NOV220414 – STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR B LA – 3.99

NOV220415 – STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR C GA – 3.99

NOV220416 – STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR D WA – 3.99

(W) Brenden Fletcher (A) Mack Chater (CA) Marc Aspinall

The year is 1968. Dr. Martin Brenner, a disgraced American scientist, returns to the abandoned lab where himself and his colleagues collected research for top-secret government projects. But Brenner's unfinished business in his old lab isn't the only thing haunting him . . . a ghostly face from his past seems to be following his every step.

From writer Brenden Fletcher comes a story from the past of the sinister Dr. Brenner from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023 SRP: 3.99