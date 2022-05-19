Dark Horse Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics' full August 2022 solicits and solicitations sees the launch of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1, Frankenstein: New World #1, Minor Threats #1, Parasomnia: The Dreaming God #1, and Survival Street #1. But starts with just forty seconds…

40 Seconds TP

Jeremy Haun (W), Christopher Mitten (A/Cover), and Brett Weldele (C)

On sale Oct 5

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A science fiction/fantasy adventure about a brave team of science explorers traveling through a series of alien gateways to answer a distress call a galaxy away. They find themselves jumping across the universe through strange and beautiful landscapes only to be hunted by a vast, inexplicably unstoppable and dangerous horde. Amazing truths lie at the final gate. If only they can make it in time . . .

Collects issue #1-#5 of the Comixology Originals series by superstar writer Jeremy Haun (The Beauty,The Realm) and Hellboy universe artist Christopher Mitten in this sci-fi expedition you will not want to miss!

"Haun and Mitten present a dazzling, dizzying, and spectacular sci-fi showcase that shows the scale of what comics can do." –SYFY Wire

Avatar: Adapt or Die #4 (of 6)

Corinna Bechko (W), Beni R. Lobel (A), Wes Dzioba (C), and Mark Molchan (Cover)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Mo'at and Grace travel to meet the Tawkami clan, but the presence of an avatar draws skepticism and suspicion. As time passes, the disease progresses, setting off a chain of new infections . . . with a newly susceptible group.

Avatar: The High Ground Volume 1 HC

Sherri L. Smith (W), Guilherme Balbi (A), Wes Dzioba (C), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Doug Wheatley (Cover)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 88 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

It has been almost a decade since the humans were forced to leave Pandora—but now they're returning—with an armada of heavily armed starships! After years of peace, Jake Sully has settled down with Neytiri and raised a family, so for him, the stakes are even higher than when he first went to war against the corporate might of the RDA.

• A direct prequel to the highly-anticipated film sequel Avatar 2!

Avatar: The Last Airbender Boxed Set

Faith Erin Hicks (W), Peter Wartman (A/Cover), and Adele Matera (C)

On sale Oct 5

FC, 240 pages

$38.97

TP, 6" x 9"

What do pirates, prisons, and a lavabender have in common? It's this collection of Avatar: The Last Airbender stories! Three standalone tales that spotlight some of your favorite characters from the original animated series are collected for the first time in one boxed collection.

Continue the adventure of the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender TV series with adventures written by Faith Erin Hicks and drawn by Peter, with colors by Adele Matera and letters by ComiCraft's Jimmy Betancourt, in collaboration with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Avatar Studios!

Collects Katara and the Pirate's Silver, Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy, and Suki, Alone.

Blackwood Library Edition Volume 1 HC

Evan Dorkin (W), Veronica Fish (A/Cover), and Andy Fish (A)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 240 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

When four teenagers with haunted pasts enroll in Blackwood College—a school that trains students in the occult—their desire to enhance their supernatural abilities and bond with others is hampered by an undead dean's curse, ghosts in their dorm, a mischievous two-headed mummy chimp, a plague of mutant insects, and the discovery of an ancient evil that forces our heroes to undergo a crash course in the occult for the sake of the world.

Collects the first two volumes of Blackwood in a deluxe, hardcover, and oversized format with a new cover, a bonus sketchbook section, and pinups by Peach Momoko, Becky Cloonan, Andrew MacLean, Tyler Crook, and many more!

Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition Volume 7 HC

Hiroaki Samura (W/A/Cover) and Dana Lewis (Translator)

On sale Oct 5

b&w, 736 pages

$49.99

HC, 7" x 10"

In the tunnels beneath Edo Castle, Rin and Doa search for their missing loved ones and face a seemingly endless run of strange foes. Dishonored military leader Kagimura must destroy Anotsu and the hated Itto-ryu school, so he forms the new Rokki-dan gang of odd criminal misfits to help him track Anotsu down. Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 20-22 in the original 7" x 10" serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.



B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 2 TP

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), John Arcudi (W), Guy Davis (A), Karl Moline (A), Dave Stewart (C), Bjarne Hansen (C), and more

On sale Oct 19

FC, 480 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In 2001, Hellboy quit the B.P.R.D., leaving its roster of special agents to defend the world from any occult threats, and the growing menace of the frog army. Now their adventures are collected in one continuous saga, following the exploits of Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman, Roger the Homunculus, Johann Krauss, Kate Corrigan, Ashley Strode, and many more from the war on frogs through the end of Ragna Rok. This second volume includes deeper explorations of Abe Sapien's origins, the Black Flame, and the introduction of more key characters!

• B.P.R.D.: Born Again, B.P.R.D.: Revival, B.P.R.D.: The Dead, B.P.R.D.: War on Frogs, and B.P.R.D.: The Black Flame.



Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography HC

Dave Gibbons (W/A/Cover)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 320 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the world's most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame. Gibbons also discusses, for the first time anywhere, the reasons why he and fellow Watchmen cocreator Alan Moore no longer speak. Packed with over 300 iconic, rarely seen, and unpublished art pieces and photographs, Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography not only entertains, but peels back the layers of a fascinating career in comics.

• Rarely seen and unpublished art and photographs from Dave Gibbons!



Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter TP

David Dastmalchian (W) Lukas Ketner (A/Cover), and Lauren Affe (C)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In the few short months that Jerri Bartman has been back in her small hometown, she's attended her first AA meeting, started hosting the late-night creature feature, and . . . taken up arms against the monsters who have been plotting their domination of mankind for millennia. If she can stay sober long enough to learn how to actually fight a werewolf, Jerri may have a shot at redemption and possibly even saving the world. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

"Writer David Dastmalchian crafts a tale that is straight out of an old EC Comics back issue—Geek'd Out



Cover Volume 1 TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W/Cover) and David Mack (A)

On sale Oct 5

FC, 176 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

New York Times bestselling writer Brian Michael Bendis and creator of the bestselling Kabuki series David Mack team up to tell an incredible new espionage epic in COVER.

Based on a true story, the intelligence community figures out that the traveling band of social misfits who make comic books are an exact match to the profiles of candidates recruited for intelligence and counterintelligence gathering. A well-known comics creator is recruited by the agency to live a double life as a spy. And convention season is upon us.

Collects issues #1-#6 with a brand-new cover by David Mack!

Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #3 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Roberto Ricci (A/Cover A), Fabiana Mascolo (C), and Max Fiumara (Cover B)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Change is finally within Arturo's reach, but one wrong move could ruin the heist and two wrong moves could shatter all hope of a new future. For every action, there is a reaction—and regret might be his last.

A rock show to die for!



Festival HC

Christopher Golden (W), Tim Lebbon (W), and Peter Bergting (A/Cover)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 72 pages

$19.99

HC, 6" x 9"

The Valhalla music festival commemorates a long-ago Viking slaughter, but when strange things start to happen, it seems the massacre may be far from over. When festival-goers begin to disappear, and musicians find themselves playing mysterious and ancient songs as if possessed, the fans have to figure out what's going on before the festival site's haunting past comes back for blood.

New York Times bestselling horror writers Christopher Golden and Tim Lebbon create a music festival to die for in this illustrated novel with artwork by Peter Bergting!

• New prose horror from two New York Times bestselling writers!

Mignola's Frankenstein monster returns!

Frankenstein: New World #1 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W/Cover B), Thomas Sniegoski (W), Christopher Golden (W), Peter Bergting (A/Cover A), and Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Safely tucked away inside the hollow earth where humanity survived after Ragna Rok, precocious young Lilja receives visions of a new darkness taking root on the surface. Defying her elders, Lilja awakens the timeless oracle––once known as Frankenstein––to investigate the warnings and, perhaps, even explore the new world above.

Frankenstein: New World, from Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Christopher Golden, and artist Peter Bergting, explores a new chapter in the world of Hellboy!



GirlFIEND in Paris: A Bloodthirsty Bedtime Story HC

Arnold Pander (W/A/C/Cover) and Jacob Pander (A/C/Cover)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 72 pages

$19.99

HC, 7"x 10"

The fugitive romance continues between Karina, a day-walking vampire, and Nick, a nocturnal mortal. Living out their storybook fantasy in Paris by day and hunting down criminals by night to feed Karina's hunger, Nick's moral line continues to be pushed to the limit. When Karina discovers her latest prey holds a dark criminal secret, it will put their immortal love-pact to the test when they attempt to rescue an innocent girl from a deadly underworld plot. This hardcover graphic novella—told by Karina in poetic verse—is rendered with crisp line art and lush digital watercolor, and also contains a new GirlFIEND pinup gallery.



Halo: Initiation and Escalation TP

Brian Reed (W), Chris Schlerf (W), Duffy Boudreau (W), Marco Castiello (A), Sergio Ariño (P), Richardo Sánchez (P), Douglas Franchin (P), Juan Castro (I), Rob Lean (I), Denis Freitas (I), Jason Gorder (I), Carlos Eduardo (I), Michael Atiyeh (C), and TBD (Cover)

On sale Oct 19

FC, 656 pages

$39.99

TP, 7" x 10"

From the rise of Sarah Palmer to the rank of Spartan Commander aboard flagship Infinity to the UNSC's extraordinary efforts to stop the machinations of Jul 'Mdama and the Covenant, this stunning collection contains Halo: Initiation #1-#3 and Halo: Escalation #1-#24 and features scripts by Halo 5: Guardians lead writer Brian Reed and Halo 4 senior writer Christopher Schlerf. A must have for any fan of Halo!



Hellboy: Weird Tales TP

Mike Mignola (W/A/Cover), John Arcudi (W), Jill Thompson (W), Evan Dorkin (A), Craig Thompson (A), Guy Davis (A), Eric Powell (A), P. Craig Russell (A), Dave Stewart (C), and many more

On sale Oct 26

FC, 248 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Some of the best writers and artists in comics team up to present stories of giant bats, demon children, jetpacks, haunted circuses, and rusted out spaceships. It's old-fashioned pulp fun featuring one of the greatest heroes of modern comics.

Join Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and a slew of talented collaborators for this spooky selection of truly weird tales, collected for the first time in paperback!

• Collects Hellboy: Weird Tales volumes 1 & 2 for the first time in paperback.



Jenny Zero II #4 (of 4)

Dave Dwonch (W), Brockton McKinney (W), Magenta King (A/Cover), and Arnaldo Robles (C)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Director Santo's gargantuan beast, the OverKing, is destroying Japan! Now, in Jenny's first battle as the new Mega Commander Zero, she must confront the resurrected creature that killed her father! The newly formed #TeamZero fights for their lives and the very fate of Earth itself, and there WILL be devastating casualties! It's an action-blasted showdown, as the mysterious British Intelligence Agent Isabelle finally makes her intentions known!



Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Volume 4 TP

Sumito Oowara (W/A/Cover)

On sale Oct 19

b&w, 168 pages

$14.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

A brand-new storyline begins—beyond the anime!

After the triumphant sale of their anime at Comet-A, the Eizouken crew head to the hills to enjoy their first vacation together over the winter school break. But they just can't give their creativity a rest, and roaming the mountain resort, Asakusa meets a pack of friendly but mysterious racoon dogs who inspire a plan for her grandest science fiction epic yet—Tanuki Eldorado!



The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz HC

Will Franz (W), Sam Glanzman (A), and TBD (Cover)

On sale Oct 19

FC, 256 pages

$49.99

HC, 10" x 6"

Finally collected by IT'S ALIVE! and copublished with Dark Horse, The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz was originally serialized in the comic book Fightin' Army in the 1960s. This series was written by a sixteen-year-old Will Franz and illustrated by the already-seasoned comic book creator and WWII veteran Sam Glanzman. The entire story arc, collected here and finally finished, is one of the most dramatic, moving, and controversial comic book stories ever told! An American solider of German heritage finds himself on the wrong side of World War II in this sweeping epic. This war story is, at its heart, an antiwar story and a story about universal human nature in the hellhole of war.



Lonesome Hunters #3 (of 4)

Tyler Crook (W/A/Cover)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Howard and Lupe return home for answers and to confront the monster magpies that made them flee only to find themselves on a dangerous path to confront an ancient creature.

"The Lonesome Hunters is everything I love about comics. Tyler Crook had created a mesmerizing new world, a compelling mythology and brought it all to life with his jaw dropping painted art. I loved it!" —Jeff Lemire



Mass Effect: Legendary Puzzle

On sale Nov 2

1,000 pieces, 20" x 27".

$24.99

As seen on the cover of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster, this gorgeous image represents the original Mass Effect trilogy's epic scope with a focus on Commander Shepard's iconic helmet, and several of the trilogy's popular squadmates. As you assemble this deluxe puzzle, relive the best moments of saving the galaxy from the Reapers with Renegade or Paragon actions, and see the beauty of Mass Effect come to life!

Mind MGMT: Bootleg #2 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Matt Lesniewski (A/Cover A), Bill Crabtree (A), Dan Brereton (Cover B), and Jim Rugg (Cover C)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99 (Covers A-B)

$7.99 (Cover C)

Miniseries

From New York Times bestselling and Harvey award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski (Crimson Flower) comes the next chapter in the conspiracy-laden and mind-twisting universe of Mind MGMT.

The former leader of Mind MGMT recruits a powerful new member to assemble a team of the most talented agents of all time to build the organization anew—taking our hero all the way from India to Japan to find these new mental soldiers and to compete against all the new threats since Mind MGMT went obsolete.

• Cover C variant is a special polybagged cover, drawn by Jim Rugg, and contains a special Mind MGMT playing card!



Minecraft Boxed Set

Sfé R. Monster (W) and Sarah Graley (A/C/Cover)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 264 pages

$32.97

TP, 6" x 9"

Tyler's life is turned upside down when his family has to move far away from his hometown. Thankfully, he has a strong group of friends forever linked in the world of

Minecraft! Tyler, Evan, Candace, Tobi, and Grace spend their days going on countless adventures together in the expansive block world, always on the lookout for a new

challenge. Along the way monsters, pirates, bullies, and the dangers of the Nether will push them to the breaking point. But together, there's nothing these friends can't

overcome!

Collects Minecraft volumes 1-3, plus an exclusive Minecraft poster by Sarah Graley!



Minecraft: Open World—Into the Nether TP

Stephanie Ramirez (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Oct 26

FC, 88 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Explore the Overworld in this new tale from the world's best-selling videogame, Minecraft!

Sarah is new to the world of Minecraft, and without much knowledge on the world or how to play, she finds herself looking to veteran player Hector for help. Hector isn't used to exploring the Minecraft world with anyone other than his parents, so he's reluctant at first. However, Sarah's enthusiasm and all-around energy bring Hector around, and the two become partners—but more importantly, friends!

• Original graphic novel.



Minecraft: Wither Without You Boxed Set

Kristen Gudsnuk (W/A/Cover)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 264 pages

$32.97

TP, 6" x 9"

The lives of Cahira and Orion, twin monster hunters under the tutelage of Senan the Thorough, are changed forever when, after an intense battle with an enchanted wither,

the two meet an unexpected and highly unusual ally; Atria, a girl cursed as a monster lure. To break her curse, the friends will traverse the length of the Overworld, facing

dungeons, sorcerers, and even a zombie apocalypse! But what connection does Atria have to the mysterious Wither? And are the heroes a match for the powerful monster?

Collects Minecraft: Wither Without You volumes 1-3, plus an exclusive Minecraft poster by Kristen Gudsnuk!

Minor Threats #1 (of 4)

Patton Oswalt (W), Jordan Blum (W), Scott Hepburn (A/Cover A/Cover C), Ian Herring (C), and Mike Mignola with Dave Stewart (Cover B)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 32 pages

$4.99 (Cover A-B)

$5.99 (Cover C)

Miniseries

It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses . . . but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state—desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from "crossing that final line" in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves.

The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!



Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos HC

S. Craig Zahler (W/A/Cover)

On sale Oct 5

b&w, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

A supernatural sci-fi graphic novel written and illustrated by S. Craig Zahler, the award-winning film director of Bone Tomahawk, Brawl on Cell Block 99, and Dragged Across Concrete.

An alien spacecraft the size of a city materializes over the Pacific Ocean, and the nations of the world jointly engage this enigmatic and incommunicative visitor with force. This battle results in large-scale destruction on both sides, but does not answer any of the questions that will haunt humanity: What are these utterly inhuman creatures? Where did they come from? Why did they choose to visit our planet? And . . . most importantly . . . are more forces on the way? For the bereaved billionaire Carlton Land, renowned biologist Aimee O'Donnell, and the brilliant but blunt USAAF Chief Scientist Kenneth Yamazaki, these questions must be answered in order to safeguard the future of the human race.

Collects the original graphic novel published as an oversized hardcover with black and white art; this story is a haunting odyssey that you will not want to miss.

"Like all of Zahler's work, Organisms from an Ancient Cosmos goes from the maddeningly random to an unsettling meditation on how randomness might not exist—in a personal or galactic sense. What a fantastic read!"—Patton Oswalt

Overwatch: New Blood #2 (of 5)

Ray Fawkes (W), Irene Koh (A/Cover A), Mariel Rodriguez (C), Paulina Ganucheau (Cover B)

On sale Aug 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In Cairo, Cole Cassidy approaches Pharah for Overwatch, but a complicated past with her mother makes Pharah unwilling to join. Cassidy arranges a meeting between mother and daughter that resurfaces memories and unhealed wounds, but a surprise attack leaves no room for vulnerabilities. Variant cover by Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce)!

Pearl III #4 (of 6)

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Michael Gaydos (A/C/Cover A), and Zu Orzu (Cover B)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As Pearl starts to put the pieces together, she realizes that her family was not as advertised. The real question is will she be able to confront this before Tokyo's most dangerous assassin comes to clean up the mess they think she's made. You are ill-prepared for the beautiful artwork that Michael Gaydos has brought to this yakuza epic about art, family, and the weird stuff in-between.

Parasomnia: The Dreaming God #1 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Andrea Mutti (A/Cover A), and Benjamin Dewey (Cover B)

On sale Aug 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Bunny Mask) return with their hit adventure tale of two worlds split between dreams and reality.

As the hunt for his missing son continues, our hero shifts worlds from the nightmarish Lovecraftian dreamscape to a cyberpunk metropolis where a ruthless cult continues to plague him, and reality and fantasy continue to blur.

". . . a visually stunning dark fantasy, wearing its pulp fiction influences on its sleeve and setting up an intriguing mystery." -But Why Tho?



Psycho Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami Volume 5 TP

Midori Gotou (W) and Natsuo Sai (A/Cover)

On sale Oct 19

b&w, 168 pages

$11.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

Food is our means of survival . . . and the most frightening terror weapon of all. Stalked by a sniper after discovering an experimental rice field deep underground, Division 3 searches for the mysterious actress at the heart of their investigation, Kirika Nouzen. But she'll soon step on stage, dagger in hand!

The Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to be Kin #4 (of 7)

Geof Darrow (W/A/Cover A), Dave Stewart (C), Duncan Fegredo (Cover B), and Jim Rugg (Cover C)

On sale Aug 24

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

YOU'LL FORGET YOUR "WORDLE" WHEN YOU SEE THE HURDLES THE SHAOLIN COWBOY MUST OVERCOME WHILE TRYING TO PROTECT HIS BABY DRAGON PROTEGE AND IT COULD JUST BE THAT GREATEST DANGER TO THE LITTLE ONE IS THE COWBOY HIMSELF!!!!!

YOU WON'T FIND THIS KIND OF STORY IN THE NY TIMES!!!

"There's a lot to like about The Shaolin Cowboy. It's whacky, over-the-top, and at points laugh-out-loud funny (for example, the one satellite's name is CHENEY666). If you don't enjoy this book, you're already dead." -Comic Bastards

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 (of 12)

Amanda Deibert (W), Lucas Marangon (A/Cover A), and Miguel Valderrama (Cover B)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

When the members of a Republic mission led by Senator Padmé Amidala are abducted by the ruthless Separatist General Grievous, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi jump to the rescue. But the operation quickly goes awry, and the Jedi find themselves cut off and surrounded by an army of battle droids! Danger and deception at the height of the Clone Wars, in Star Wars: Hyperspace #1.

• Series features fan-favorite heroes, vile villains, and unexpected twists and turns, brought to you by all-star authors Cecil Castellucci, Amanda Deibert, and Michael Moreci!

• All-new all-ages adventures from throughout the galaxy!

A galaxy of fear!



Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor's Pit HC

Cavan Scott (W), Nick Brokenshire (A), Juan Samu (A), Puste (A), and Rafael Pérez (A)

On sale Oct 19

FC, 56 pages

$19.99

HC, 6" x 9"

It's a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutt's victim hangs perilously above the rancor pit with only his collection of scary stories to save him. New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Tales from Vader's Castle) teams up with with fan-favorites artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Rafael Pérez, and Puste for a trio of terrifying tales just in time for Halloween. Experience clanking droid ghosts, explore the chilling wampa caves of Hoth and go monster hunting with Saber-For-Hire Ty Yorrick.

• All-new all-ages adventures from throughout the galaxy!



Stranger Things Omnibus: Afterschool Adventures TP

Greg Pak (W), Danny Lore (W), Valeria "Lux" Favoccia (A), Dan Jackson (C), and Ron Chan (Cover)

On sale Oct 19

FC, 216 pages

$29.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Collecting three exciting standalone stories from the world of Stranger Things, this book is the perfect gift for any young fan of the hit Netflix series.

Collects Zombie Boys, The Bully, and Erika the Great.

"Stranger Things is a must-read for fans of the show as it works to answer questions burning in the hearts of the most dedicated." -Comic Watch



Stranger Things Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Jody Houser (W), Stefano Martino (P), Edgar Salazar (P), Ryan Kelly (P), Keith Champagne (I), Le Beau Underwood (I), Lauren Affe (C), Marissa Louis (C), Triona Farrell (C), and Kyle Lambert (Cover)

On sale Oct 12

FC, 360 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The first four Stranger Things stories all in one place, including a journey with Will into the Upside down, a group of Psychic teens struggling to get away from Hawkins lab, and Dustin and Suzie's adventures at Science Camp!

Collects Stranger Things: The Other Side, Stranger Things: Six, Stranger Things: Into the Fire, and Stranger Things: Science Camp.



Survival Street #1 (of 4)

James Asmus (W), Jim Festante (W), Abylay Kussainov (A/Cover A), Benjamin Dewey (Cover B), and Ellie Wright (C)

On sale Aug 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Survival Street is a unrepentant action satire tearing through a dystopia packed with economic and humanistic cautionary tales.

After an unbridled wave of corporations take over America, the country is left completely deregulated and effectively carved up into feudal states where billionaires and businesses make their own laws. Among the wreckage, mass privatization shuts down public broadcasting, forcing all the beloved "edutainers" out on the down and dirty streets. One group of them stick together, determined to keep helping kids across the country and do it by becoming an A-Team-esque band of mercenaries fighting for (and educating!) kids in the crumbling, corporate war zone of New Best America.

• James Asmus is the lead writer and five-time Harvey Award nominee currently writing Rick & Morty: Corporate Assets, Transformers/My Little Pony crossover miniseries, and more!

Tales from Harrow County Library Edition Volume 1 HC

Cullen Bunn (W), Tyler Crook (W/Cover), Naomi Franquiz (A), and Emily Schnall (A)

On sale Oct 4

FC, 224 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook's Eisner Award–nominated horror fantasy is given a closer look, with two complete series illustrated by Naomi Franquiz and Emily Schnall in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format.

Collects volumes one and two of Tales from Harrow County in a deluxe, hardcover, and oversized format with a new cover by Tyler Crook, sketchbook material, and more!



Tales from Harrow County: Lost Ones #4 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Emily Schnall (A/Cover A), and Tyler Crook (Cover B)

On sale Aug 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Emmy has to decide how to stop her supernatural city cousins . . . but she herself has no magic now . . . and she doesn't want to use her powers again. So she is going to need to use her wits and cleverness to stop them with the aid of the Lost Ones.



The Ward #3 (of 4)

Cavan Scott (W) and Andrea Ponce (A/C/Cover)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Dr. Nat Reeves is barely back in action at St. Lilith's hospital for the preternatural, and the stress is already piling on. She still hasn't informed her family, and her coworkers are whispering rumors about her previous departure. For all that, the place hasn't changed much—each new emergency brings them all closer to the edge.

ER meets Hellboy!



When Everything Turned Blue HC

Alessandro Baronciani (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Oct 19

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Chiara lives her life afraid of many things, but most of all the fear of an undiagnosed illness. As she delves further and further down a rabbit hole of denial and disassociation, she will be forced to make a decision that will alter her life forever.

Presented in English for the first time, Alessandro Baroncianis's When Everything Turned Blue is the intimate story of one woman's journey toward acceptance and healing.

• An original graphic novel.



The Witcher: Ronin TP

Rafal Jaki (W) and Hataya (A/Cover)

On sale Oct 19

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In a new world inspired by Edo-period Japan, Geralt is faced with difficult moral choices while battling a variety of yōkai and oni, creatures inspired by Japanese myths. Each encounter drops a clue in his desperate search for a mysterious apparition known as the Lady of Snow, yuki onna, for she is the key to who Geralt seeks, but finding her won't be easy . . .

Presenting a new story in The Witcher universe based on the rich traditions of Japanese folklore. Here, the role of a witcher is just as essential—as dangerous spirits and demons are constantly on the prowl.



The Witcher 3–Wild Hunt: Monster Faction Puzzle

On sale Nov 2

1,000 pieces, 20" x 27".

$24.99

There are many nightmarish and villainous creatures, both living and mythical, that stand in the way of humanity in the world of The Witcher. This beautiful artwork by Yu-Chen T was done for The Witcher Universe Expanded: Capsule Collections and is printed on high-quality matte finished puzzle material. The completed puzzle is sure to make an excellent addition to any fan's art display.



The Worlds of Borderlands HC

Rick Barba (W)

On sale Oct 5

FC, 192 pages

$29.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Dark Horse Books and Gearbox present The Worlds of Borderlands—a bombastic guide to Pandora, its surrounding planets, and the characters who live there. This volume is filled with art and trivia relating to the guns, vehicles, ships, companies, and adventurers of the worlds-spanning universe—and the monstrous fauna who would eat all of them.

• From Rick Barba, writer of God of War: Lore and Legends!



Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #2 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Thomas Sniegoski (W), Craig Rousseau (A), Chris O'Halloran (C), Matt Smith (Cover A), and Michael Avon Oeming (Cover B)

On sale Aug 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As Hellboy struggles in the grip of a mysterious illness, a Brotherhood operative inside the B.P.R.D. brings an assassin within striking distance! But even with a fever, young Hellboy has an ace up his (pajama) sleeve . . . or is that a familiar calling card?

Read the exciting continuation of the second Young Hellboy series, from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and cowriter Tom Sniegoski, with art by Craig Rousseau and colors by Chris O'Halloran.