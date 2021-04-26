Dark Horse Comics' Two New Veeps, Randy Lahrman and Tom Wiesch

Dark Horse Comics has announced two new vice presidents, promoting Randy Lahrman to Vice President of Product Development and Sales and the return of former employee Tim Wiesch as its new Vice President of Licensing.

With a Bachelor's Degree in English and an MFA in Creative Writing from San Diego State University, and an MBA from Capella University, Randy Lahrman joined the Dark Horse team in June of 2019 as Sales Manager with over sixteen years of experience in the field. Since joining, Randy has been instrumental in establishing strong relationships with new and existing buyers and business partners. In addition, Randy has fostered excellent external relationships with vendors and key distributors. Randy is supported by his wonderful partner, Amy, his daughter Genesee, and their cat Brock-Lee Obama. "Working at Dark Horse Comics these last couple of years has been a professional high-point for me," says Randy. "The impressive amount of passion, dedication, and talent that I see from my peers motivates me to be at my best each and every day. A big thank you to you all and I cannot wait to see what we do together into the future."