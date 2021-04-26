Dark Horse Comics' Two New Veeps, Randy Lahrman and Tom Wiesch
Dark Horse Comics has announced two new vice presidents, promoting Randy Lahrman to Vice President of Product Development and Sales and the return of former employee Tim Wiesch as its new Vice President of Licensing.
With a Bachelor's Degree in English and an MFA in Creative Writing from San Diego State University, and an MBA from Capella University, Randy Lahrman joined the Dark Horse team in June of 2019 as Sales Manager with over sixteen years of experience in the field. Since joining, Randy has been instrumental in establishing strong relationships with new and existing buyers and business partners. In addition, Randy has fostered excellent external relationships with vendors and key distributors. Randy is supported by his wonderful partner, Amy, his daughter Genesee, and their cat Brock-Lee Obama.
"Working at Dark Horse Comics these last couple of years has been a professional high-point for me," says Randy. "The impressive amount of passion, dedication, and talent that I see from my peers motivates me to be at my best each and every day. A big thank you to you all and I cannot wait to see what we do together into the future."
Hailing from a corn field outside of Chicago, Tim Wiesch is a licensing professional who has spent the past decade and a half negotiating deals in the entertainment space across a vast array of mediums and properties. Wiesch began his career at Dark Horse Comics in sales and international licensing before exploring other professional opportunities including licensing at Mondo and the Alamo Draft House Cinemas. In addition to the relationships he's developed over the years, he's also expanded his portfolio to include tabletop gaming development, comic book writing, as well as metalsmithing for the fun of it. He is incredibly excited to return to Dark Horse, bringing back what he's learned as well as what he's passionate about and incorporating the two into his new position.
Tim adds, "I've had the good fortune to work with just about every pop-culture property in the world and I can't wait to bring all that experience to Dark Horse and help the team reach the next level."
"Randy and Tim come to Dark Horse with years of experience. Their passion for the comics and products we produce and the licenses we work with ensure Dark Horse's future success," says Mike Richardson, President. "I am extremely excited about the enthusiasm and energy they bring to our company."