Dark Horse Reschedules Gert and the Sacred Stones For March 2021

Earlier this year, Dark Horse Comics announced the increasing of their international line of graphic novels including from Italian publisher Tunué, creators Marco Rocchi and Francesca Carità, and translator Jamie Richards, the middle-grade graphic novel Gert and the Sacred Stones, being made available in English for the first time. Publication was planned for August but, as with so much, that came and went and the book was rescheduled. It will now be published in March 2021.

This timely tale of an endless war between humans and nature follows young orphan Gert, whose land is shrouded in a thick fog hiding ferocious, fantastical animals that besiege her village.

Gert sets out to make sure no one else suffers what she has as a result of the war, but to do this she'll have to do what is forbidden of young women like her: become a warrior. Unfazed, Gert sneaks into the initiation test, beginning an adventure that will prove to be about much more than revenge. Gert's journey will teach her to accept hard truths, rethink the glorification of war and violence, and prove if she can be the unlikely hero to reimagine her people's future.

From the acclaimed Italian comics team of Marco Rocchi and Francesca Caritá comes an insightful story of conflict, reconciliation, and the unique power of young people to change their world for the better.

"We wanted to create a multi-faceted and well-rounded female character who could mirror the strengths and weakness of both girls and boys. Although it's a fantasy setting, there are many implicit references to real life and to our way of seeing the world. Many will recognize themselves in the protagonist's will to forge and affirm her own unique identity despite the adversities of social customs or hostile environments, and in her awareness that she must learn more, experience more, and grow by taking responsibility for her choices before she can change the world." — Marco Rocchi and Francesca Carità