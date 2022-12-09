Dark Horse To Publish Mike Baron's Nefarious Version of Nexus

Just as Mark Millar is getting national press for saying that Chuck Dixon has been cancelled in mainstream comic books for being a conservative, Dark Horse is publishing a new Nexus graphic novel written by the conservative comic book creator Mike Baron, and apparently it's fine.

Nexus: Nefarious is the latest edition of the Nexus series which has "our hero encountering friends new and old as he tries to escape a prison planet." Nexus: Nefarious will be drawn by Richard Bonk, coloured by Ichsan Ansori and lettered by Warren Motgomery. No one has bothered to find out what their politics are, but I'm sure it's fine.

"Nexus hits an object in space, sending him crashing into the nearest planet. To make matters worse, the planet serves as a prison to a nearby world. With the wrong sun in the sky, Nexus is unable to use his powers—so he'll have to rely on his intelligence and survival skills if he wants to escape and see his family again."

Nexus is a superhero created by Mike Baron and Steve Rude in 1980, first appeared in Nexus #1 published in 1981. Nexus is the alias of Horatio Hellpop, a former assassin who is haunted by the ghosts of his victims and who is given the power to channel these ghosts into his body, granting him superhuman strength, speed, and the ability to fly.

First published by Capital Comics, then First Comics running for 80 issues, and then Dark Horse Comics. Last year, Steve Rude has announced that he has parted ways with Baron and will be writing and drawing a new 100 page Nexus story Battle For Thuneworld, which is being funded on Kickstarter, while Mike Baron has carried on with his own version of Nexus with Dark Horse Comics.

Nexus: Nefarious will be published on the 8th of February, 2023 and in bookstores on the 21st of February, 2023.