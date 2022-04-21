Dark Horse to Publish Twelve Percent Dread OGN by Emily McGovern

Dark Horse Comics will publish Emily McGovern's self-proclaimed "hilarious slice-of-life graphic novel" Twelve Percent Dread this August, the company revealed in a press release. Twelve Percent Dread is described as "about friendship, capitalism, and never putting your phone away" and will retail for $29.99 when it hits stores on August 3rd. Check out the synopsis of Twelve Percent Dread from the press release by Dark Horse below, which is just long enough to prevent us having to write any more words to hit the minimum requirements to publish this article.

From Emily McGovern, author of Bloodlust & Bonnets and the hugely popular webcomic My Life as a Background Slytherin, comes Twelve Percent Dread, a fast-paced, hilarious graphic novel about friendship, capitalism, and never putting your phone away away.

Katie and Nas are best friends, exes, co-dependents. They share everything, including a tiny room in a North London towhouse belonging to their landlord Jeremy, former host of the hit 90s show 'Football Lads'.

While Katie bounces from job to job and obsesses about falling behind in life, Nas has bigger things in mind—waiting endlessly for their visa to come through, while working on a seismic art project that will revolutionize politics and society as we know it.

Their friend Emma, meanwhile, seems to have it all figured out—job, mortgage, engagement—yet the long hours working for tech giant Arko and endless wedding admin prove equally dread-inducing.

But when Katie's latest job finds her tutoring the daughter of Arko's formidable CEO, Michelle, and Emma welcomes the eccentric and enigmatic Alicia to her team at Arko, none of the three women are aware that their lives—and possibly the future of society itself—are about to change forever.

Twelve Percent Dread will be available in trade paperback at comic stores August 3, 2022 and in bookstores August 2, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Twelve Percent Dread will retail for $29.99.