Dark Horse to Release Brazilian Graphic Novel Maze in English

For the first time in English, Dark Horse Comics will publish Maze, a graphic novel by Thiago Souto originally published in 2017 by Mino in Brazil. The comic is about a boy named Góreck searching for his lost friend Nico in a labyrinth of dreams and memories, hence the book's title. If he fails, he'll be trapped there forever, though it doesn't look so bad, at least from the artwork on the cover. It would be better than being trapped, for instance, in Cleveland. In any case, the newly translated version will hit stores in November.

ENTER A WORLD BETWEEN DREAMS AND REALITY 'Maze' in English for the First Time MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 4, 2022)— Dark Horse Books is proud to present Maze by Thiago Souto, winner of the Angelo Agostini Award for Best New Release and nominated in four categories in the HQ Mix Awards,. Maze was originally published in Brazil in 2017 by Mino and will soon be available in English for the first time. Nico isn't like most children. At night, when he sleeps, Nico's dreams come to life, and he enters into a fantastic world of adventure, along with his friend, Góreck. But one night, Nico doesn't fall asleep, and Góreck is left alone, in the darkness. To find his friend, Góreck must leave the familiar land of dreams, and enter a labyrinth of memories. Traversing a land between dreams and reality, Góreck must find Nico and rescue him, or be lost forever within the Maze. The Maze paperback will be available at comics stores November 11, 2022 and in bookstores November 29, 2022. It can now be pre-ordered on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Maze will retail for $24.99.