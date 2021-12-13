Dark Horse Unveils Next Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins OGN

Dark Horse has unveiled the next graphic novel in its Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins line. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone explores, as you could probably guess from the title, the origins of the titular Fjord. Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina writers Kevin Burke and Chris "Doc" Wyatt are the writers, alongside artist Selina Espiritu, colorist Diana Sousa, and letterer Ariana Maher. Critical Role cast members Matthew Mercer and Travis Willingham are also involved. Who knew it took that many people to make a comic book? The hardcover graphic novel will be out next July and will have a retail price of $17.99.

Here's the full press release from Dark Horse with more details:

