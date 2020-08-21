Dark Interlude, I Walk With Monsters in Vault November 2020 Solicits

Dark Interlude by Ryan O'Sullivan and Andrea Mutti – the sequel to Fearless – is launching from Vault Comics, alongside I Walk With Monsters by Paul Cornell and Sally Cantirino alongside Vault's November 2020 solicitations.

DARK INTERLUDE #1 CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

VAULT COMICS

SEP201542

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Ariela Kristantina

After the stunning success of Fearscape, comes A Dark Interlude, the story of-No! The only offence to literature greater than the loathsome synopsis is the sequel. I will not stand idle while some poor excuse for an editor mangles and confuses my story, which is intact, perfect, and concluded, with this derivative drivel. Mark my words, this nonsense has nothing to do with my tale. I am not in it. I do not condone it. And you, dear reader, should not buy it. -HH

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DARK INTERLUDE #1 CVR B DANIEL GOODEN (MR)

VAULT COMICS

DARK INTERLUDE #1 CVR C ISAACS (MR)

VAULT COMICS

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #1 CVR A CANTIRINO (MR)

VAULT COMICS

SEP201561

(W) Paul Cornell (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

In Jacey's past is the Important Man who took away her brother. Now Jacey has David, who sometimes transforms into a terrifying beast. Together, they've found a way to live to hunt, sniffing out men who prey on the vulnerable. But Jacey and David are about to run into the Important Man again. From Paul Cornell (Wolverine, Doctor Who, Elementary) and Sally Cantirino (Last Song, We Have To Go Back) comes a haunting story about the monsters that walk beside us all, and sometimes lurk within.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #1 CVR B DANIEL GOODEN (MR)

VAULT COMICS

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #1 CVR C HICKMAN (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MONEY SHOT #10 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

SEP201545

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Rebekah Isaacs

The XXX-plorers must protect the supreme authority of the universe from some really decadent space knights. Are they ready to become heralds of the gods–and is that a sexual position? Emotions flare and chainsaw genitalia roar in this epic conclusion to the second arc!

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

NO ONES ROSE TP

VAULT COMICS

SEP201546

(W) Emily Horn, Zac Thompson (CA) Tim Daniel (A/CA) Alberto Jimenez

Centuries after the fall of the Anthropocene, the last vestiges of human civilization are housed in a massive domed city powered by renewable energy, known as The Green Zone. Inside lives teenager Tenn Gavrilo, a brilliant bio-engineer who could rebuild the planet. But there's one problem: her resentful brother Seren is eager to dismantle the precarious Utopia.

From the minds of Zac Thompson (X-Men, Yondu) and debut writer Emily Horn with artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (Letter 44, Avengers ) comes a gorgeous and green solar-punk world filled with strange biotechnology, harsh superstorms, and divisive ideologies–ideologies that will tear Tenn and Seren down to their roots as they fight for a better Earth.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $17.99

BLEED THEM DRY #5 CVR A RUAN

VAULT COMICS

SEP201547

(W) Hiroshi Koizumi, Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Dike Ruan

Captain Black has been placed in charge of Asylum's police force and given only one order by the mayor: bring the Vampire Slayer to justice. Now, Black is on the warpath. He's using all of the tools at his disposal to hunt down his former partner, Detective Harper Halloway, and the Ninja Vampire, Toyo Yamamoto, who harbor a truth the world was forced to forget.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

BLEED THEM DRY #5 CVR B GORHAM

VAULT COMICS

ENGINEWARD #5 CVR A EISMA

VAULT COMICS

SEP201549

(W) George Mann (A/CA) Joe Eisma

In the heart of the forest, Joss and the others finally learn the truth about the mysterious alien shades–and in so doing, discover the reality behind Ichabod's worsening illness. As Gemini brings the fight to Joss–guns blazing–the picture of what happened to the missing people from the shantytown at last becomes clear.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ENGINEWARD #5 CVR B HICKMAN

VAULT COMICS

SHADOW SERVICE #4 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS

SEP201551

(W) Cavan Scott (CA) Triona Farrell (A/CA) Corin Howell

Coyle's cursed past revealed! Necromancy! Gina's secret abilities! Murderous encounters in an uncanny art gallery! The MI666 team are closing in on their target–but who's targeting them?

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #4 CVR B ISAACS

VAULT COMICS

DEVILS RED BRIDE #2 CVR A BIVENS (MR)

VAULT COMICS

SEP201553

(W) Sebastian Girner (A/CA) John Bivens

Grim Ketsuko and bumbling Fubei have agreed to lead the arrogant ronin through the woods and over the mountain. But death walks freely in the night, as the dishonored samurai are stalked by shadows of the Black Tongue ninja–and a devil who walks among them.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DEVILS RED BRIDE #2 CVR B GOODEN DANIEL (MR)

VAULT COMICS

GIGA #2 CVR A LE

VAULT COMICS

SEP201555

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) John Le

Evan should never have gone back to the dead Giga, but he did, and now he's a murder suspect. Meanwhile, Legs is deteriorating at an alarming rate. The Red King–the oldest and largest of the Giga–is revealed, prophesied to unleash hell on a world whose sins the great mech took into itself centuries earlier. As an old friend of Evan's returns, he devises a desperate plan to locate the dead Giga's real killers.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

GIGA #2 CVR B GOODEN DANIEL

VAULT COMICS

HEAVY #3 CVR A DONOVAN

VAULT COMICS

SEP201557

(W) Max Bemis (A/CA) Eryk Donovan

When Bill and Slim's next job brings them face-to-face with a former Heavy gone rogue, Bill starts to realize that the Big Wait might not be everything it claims to be. But that mystery will have to be put on hold until he and his psychopathic partner deal with their next set of targets: every version of Slim throughout space and time.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

HEAVY #3 CVR B DANIEL

VAULT COMICS

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #4 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

SEP201559

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

A murder in the highest levels of the Camarilla has put Cecily Bain on the trail of a headlopping killer that will lead her into every dark corner of the Twin Cities. Will her new childe, Ali, help her navigate a world where every suspect has two faces, or will her innocent naivete get them both beheaded?

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WASTED SPACE #17 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

SEP201560

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

The crew arrives on Earth (finally, amIright?) and find the planet to be–surprise!–a complete hellhole. But that just means more problems and crises for our band of galactic (non)heroes!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

AUTUMNAL #3 CVR A SHEHAN

VAULT COMICS

SEP201564

(W) Daniel Kraus (A/CA) Chris Shehan

A drunken bender lands Kat in front of a wise and handsome tattoo removal specialist, yet she's drawn back to eerie Comfort Notch, where a trove of old photos reveal the figure behind the town's ominous legends.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

AUTUMNAL #3 CVR B GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

PLOT #8

VAULT COMICS

SEP201566

(W) Michael Moreci, Tim Daniel (A/CA) Josh Hixson

In order to break the curse that has haunted the Blaines for generations, Chase must destroy his family legacy. But can you really heal an entire history of shared trauma? Blood, flame, and sacrifice ignite the saga's incendiary final chapter!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99