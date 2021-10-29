Dark Knights Of Steel #1 Preview: Hold My Beer, Man of Steel

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. There was a time where everybody's comics elevator pitch was "Such and such superhero meets Game of Thrones." That was before Game of Thrones screwed up its ending worse than LOST and now nobody wants to pitch that anymore. Well, except Tom Taylor, who went all-in with Dark Knights of Steel, which launches next week. And to illustrate just how Game of Thrones-y this is, just look at the violent update to Superman's origin story! Check out a preview of Dark Knights of Steel #1 below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0921DC054

0921DC055 – DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1 (OF 12) CVR B JOSHUA MIDDLETON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri

An entire medieval world will be forever changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. Monarchs will die, kingdoms will rise, and what seemed the end of the world for many…was only the beginning! An epic high-fantasy story set in a DC Universe where nothing is what it seems… From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational tale of good and evil within a brand-new DCU!

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

