Dark Knights of Steel #8 Preview: Dynasty Warriors

A war between the three kingdoms threatens to destroy everything in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #8, but it'll never happen because there's still four issues after this.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #8

DC Comics

0922DC182

0922DC183 – Dark Knights of Steel #8 JG Jones Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?

In Shops: 11/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

