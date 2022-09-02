Dark Knights of Steel: Tales from the Three Kingdoms #1 Preview:

Do not pursue Lu Bu in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel: Tales from the Three Kingdoms #1. Check out the preview below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: TALES FROM THE THREE KINGDOMS #1

DC Comics

0722DC084

0722DC085 – Dark Knights of Steel: Tales from the Three Kingdoms #1 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

(W) Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, CS Pacat (A) Nathan Gooden, Various (CA) Neil Googe

The El Kingdom has been ruled with integrity and honesty for generations, by familes from the Waynes to the Els. The future of the kingdom lies with its three heirs and the challenges they will face…but what really prepared them for their tumultuous future? What stories defined Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El? Learn these tales and more from international bestselling writers Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, and C.S. Pacat!

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $5.99

