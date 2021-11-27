Darkhold: Black Bolt #1 Preview: Black Bolt Gets Crabs

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! Black Bolt finds himself fighting giant sand crabs in the desert in this preview of Darkhold: Black Bolt #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

DARKHOLD BLACK BOLT #1

SEP210877

(W) Mark Russell (A) David Cutler (CA) Travel Foreman

THE KING OF THE INHUMANS BREAKS HIS SILENCE!

Black Bolt's mighty voice is his greatest gift…and since childhood, it has been his greatest curse. Recruited with four other heroes to read from the Darkhold, a powerful evil text written by the elder god Chthon, Black Bolt thought he was signing up for a battle befitting a king. But the true battlefield…is his own mind. Critically acclaimed writer Marvel Russell brings you a scream-worthy story that will break an empire!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.