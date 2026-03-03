Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, comicspro, KO

Is This The Massive DC Comics Event To Follow DC's K.O? (Big Spoilers)

Is This The Massive DC Comics Event To Follow DC's K.O? (Big Spoilers) (No Bigger Than That) (Really Think About What You Are About To Do)

Article Summary DC's K.O. #5 sets up the next major event with shocking spoilers and universe-changing developments.

The ComicsPRO event teased something launching later in 2026.

Darkseid hints at the upcoming event following the conclusion of DC's K.O. storyline.

Have you ever seen so many spoiler warnings in one Bleeding Cool article before?

Tomorrow sees the release of DC's K.O. #5. It's going to be a lot. We've already run a couple of spoilers about what it's looking like for Gotham afterwards, as well as Superman and the rest of the DC Universe once that's all done, and how everyone will be getting their new superpowers. But what's come next? Well, there have been hints.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event held at Glendale, California, ten minutes from DC Comics' offices in Burbank, Absolute Group Editor Chris Conroy announced the first Absolute Universe event mini-series, unnamed, for later this year, saying "It's the first Absolute Universe event. This will be in Q4. We're gonna do it our way, the Absolute way, this is going to be easy to understand, it's gonna be easy to get on board, it's not going to disrupt the stories. You're not going to have to explain to the new Absolute customer what a crossover is. This is going to build the universe in the same way that Absolute Evil, we got an incredible book, Absolute Green Arrow, out of just a one-shot. You'd be very excited to see what we can do with the canvas, with a full event miniseries" and you can check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag. But at the end of DC's K.O.? I think we get confirmation from Darkseid's twisted mouth as for what it's going to be…

Yeah. I had to use one of those.

And another.

One more for good luck.

Okay, it's all on you now.

"There will be a Crisis Of ABSOLUTE Proportions." Just in case you didn't get it. Absolute Crisis. There's going to be no comic book store shelf wide enough for all the variant covers it's going to have…

DC K.O. #5 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!