Darkwing Duck #1 Three Weeks Late, Gets A New FOC

In the wake of Disney's Gargoyles launching big from Dynamite Entertainment this year, much was anticipated of their licensing followup Darkwing Duck, scheduled for the first week of January. Which is why Dynamite has issued a warning that the comic has been pushed back three weeks until the 25th of January. The second issue is still scheduled for the 1st of February, so expect that to be doing a scheduling shuffle as well. Dynamite states "This move is due to holiday scheduling with printers, distributors, and to continue sharing information about the series with retailers, readers, and press." And this does give retailers an added chance to increase – or decrease – theirorders with a new Final Order Cut Off date of early January. Including for the "ultra-rare 1:250 incentive variant for the diehard Disney and Darkwing fans and collectors. Featuring a gorgeous unique cover not available on any other variant, every copy signed, and with a unique CGC collaboration allowing for retailers or customers to get them graded and slabbed in the Signature Series line, it's a can't miss for fans!" Signed by Amanda Deibert that is. So yes, there's that as well, I suppose.

DARKWING DUCK #1

DYNAMITE

NOV220557

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

He is the terror that flaps in the night…He is the ferocious fowl who plucks the evil eye from the face of foul play…He is Darkwing Duck! Alongside his trusty sidekick Lauchpad McQuack, Darkwing hyper-vigilantly defends St. Canard from the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) in the heart of the criminal underworld…but by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn! Can Darkwing successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? (Hint: Probably not, but…) You'll have to read to find out!In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99

DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

DEC220598

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

QUACKERJACK! Nefarious ne'er-do-well, and bane of Darkwing Duck's existence! With his cadre of silly-yet-dangerous (but mostly silly) toy weapons, Q-Jack (as the kids call him) aims to reign terror upon the citizens of St. Canard! Normally, D-Wing (as no one calls him) is great at focusing on fending off the criminal element…but at the moment, he's particularly overprotective of his daughter Gosalyn. SO overprotective, in fact, that he's considering…RETIRING FROM BEING A SUPERHERO!?!?!?!In Shops: Feb 01, 2023 SRP: $3.99