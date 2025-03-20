Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: darkwing duck, omnibus

Darkwing Duck Omnibus To Reprint 90s Disney Comics For The First Time

Darkwing Duck Omnibus from Dynamite in June 2025 is to reprint the nineties Disney comic books for the first time.

The Darkwing Duck Omnibus, out in June 2025 from Dynamite, will contain two of Darkwing Duck's original series. Both the Darkwing Duck original series from Disney Comics in 1991, and the stories from Disney Afternoon from 1994, both collected here for the first time.

DARKWING DUCK OMNIBUS VOL. 1: DARKLY DAWNS THE DUCK HARDCOVER

Price: $69.99

ISBN: 978-1-5241-2771-8

Writer: Various

Artist: Various

Cover: John Blair Moore

Publication Date: June, 2025

Page Count: 248

On Sale Date: 6/25/2025 A TREASURY OF THE TERROR THAT FLAPS IN THE NIGHT! In 1991, the original animated adventures of Darkwing Duck debuted on The Disney Afternoon and ABC. Over the next two years, 91 episodes were aired, and the critically acclaimed series won a legion of die-hard fans while becoming a cultural touchstone for a generation. This runaway success launched DW into the comics world as well, with a four-issue Darkwing Duck miniseries appearing in 1991, followed by a year-long run in the first 10 issues of The Disney Afternoon magazine in 1994. Now, over 30 years later, Dynamite is proud to add to the legacy of the Duck Knight by bringing these timeless tales back into print in an all-new omnibus edition! Reprinted here for the first time in a single volume are all of the Guardian of St. Canard's comic book adventures from the original Darkwing Duck miniseries and The Disney Afternoon #1-10. This comprehensive hardcover collection also features a complete cover gallery from the original publications!

Darkwing Duck ran from 1991 to 1992 as part of The Disney Afternoon programming block, created by Tad Stones, who drew inspiration from classic pulp heroes like The Shadow and Batman, blending superhero tropes with humour and satire. Darkwing Duck, whose real name is Drake Mallard, is a suburban duck living in the city of St. Canard. By day, he's an average citizen, but by night, he dons a cape, hat, and mask to become the crime-fighting vigilante known as "The Terror That Flaps in the Night." Unlike typical superheroes, Darkwing is not endowed with superpowers; instead, he relies on his wits, martial arts skills, and an array of gadgets—like his signature gas gun—to battle villains. His personality is a mix of bravado, ego, and a genuine desire to protect his city, often tempered with comedic mishaps. The character debuted in a 1991 DuckTales two-part episode titled "Duck of Doom" before spinning off into his own series. Darkwing Duck ran for 91 episodes across three seasons, with the first two airing on The Disney Afternoon and the third on ABC's Saturday morning lineup. He appeared in various Disney comics, starting with stories in Disney Adventures magazine and later in a 2010-2011 comic book revival by Boom! Studios. The character also made a cameo in the 2017 DuckTales reboot, where he's portrayed as an in-universe fictional hero from a TV show, with Drake Mallard as an actor inspired to become a real vigilante.

