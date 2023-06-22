Posted in: Comics | Tagged: darkwing duck, disney, dynamite, negaduck

Darkwing Duck Spins Off Negaduck Comic Series From Dynamite

Dynamite Entertainment continues their Disney line of comic books with a Darkwing Duck spinoff by Jeff Parker and Ciro Cangialos, Negaduck.

Dynamite Entertainment continues their Disney line of comic books with a Darkwing Duck spinoff by Jeff Parker and Ciro Cangialos, Negaduck, coming to comic stores in September. In the TV shows, Negaduck is the opposite Darkwing Duck of the Negaverse and evil doppelganger of Darkwing Duck. He is voiced by Jim Cummings who was also the original actor for Darkwing Duck and appears again in the 2017 reboot. In the Negavere, he rules St. Canard as Lord Negaduck and is known for violence, from his standard chainsaw to nuclear warheads to his well-trained dobermans, an attitude he encourages in his citizens such as the Negaverse versions of Launchpad McQuack and the Muddlefoots. He seeks money, power, and creating mindless, wanton destruction, And now he has his very own comic book series.

NEGADUCK #1

Writer: Jeff Parker

Artist: Ciro Cangialosi

"I am the screeching fingernail on the chalkboard of justice. I am the sour ball in the candy jar of goodness. I am NEGADUCK!"

He's the exact opposite of DD in every way… evil, nefarious, dedicated to stealing lollipops from kids and not helping grandmas across the street! And now, he's ready to begin a reign of crime and terror the likes of which St. Canard has never seen — except… dang it, all of the other villains are ripping off his ideas! What's a criminal mastermind to do when the city's thick with other criminals, stealing his shine? Why, take his villainy on the road, of course!

Written with fiendish glee by arch-author JEFF PARKER and illustrated by the suspiciously talented CIRO CANGIALOSI, Negaduck features a regular rogues' gallery of cover artists, including JOSHUA MIDDLETON, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, and a special Whiteout homage cover by that series' co-creator, STEVE LIEBER!

Covers: Joshua Middleton , Jae Lee, Trish Forstner, Steve Lieber, Jeff Parker – Action Figure

32 Pages $3.99 In Stores September 13

