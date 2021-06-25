Dave Sim Is Nostalgic For Pandemic In September's Cerebus In Hell

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. In August 2021, that returns to the free webcomics he was publishing a year ago during the pandemic, and parodying the Batman: Contagion series. While Swords Of Cerebus In Hell continues to collect previous one-shot in packs of four.

BATVARK CORONAVIRUS ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

JUL211195

(W) David Birdsong, Matt Dow, Benjamin Hobbs, Laura McFarland, Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore, Benjamin Hobbs, Laura McFarland (A/CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Now! With fewer typpos! Now! Featuring The Turd-Brown Cover Background Color Bat-Comic Fans (Evidently) Crave! Now! Remembering the COVID-19 Golden Age of 2020 we never thought we'd end up missing! Genetic! As Three-Way-Batvark says (on the cover anyway) Genetic! Subatomic! Redundant!subatomic! Redundant! Genetic! Redundant! Genetic! Subatomic! Of course, we all know viruses are neither genetic nor subatomic, but Batvark dropped out of Grade 6. So, please, cut him some slack.In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $4.00

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 06

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

JUL211196

(W) Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs, Sean Michael Robinson, Laura McFarland (A) Sean Michael Robinson, David Birdsong (CA) Lee Thacker, Gary Boyarski (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs

Further collecting Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark)! Cerebus' Canadian Inaugural Address, 2020! Cerebus beheads everyone at a campaign stop! Voluntary carbon tax paid only by environmentalists! The three answers that answer ANY question in a Liberal or NDP riding! Cerebus, Political Jargon Monster! First Overstreet Price Guide "Take Note" Note! First All-Jingles, comics' only CGC-graded dog comics collector, issue! Find out what Jingles has to say about: Underdog No.1 (May, 2017); Jughead's Pal Hot Dog (1990); Krypto The Super-Dog (2006); The original Hot Dog (1954)! Collects Canadian Vark #1, Giant Size Jingles #1, Sim City #1, and Teenage Money Nabbing Cerebi #1.In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $19.95