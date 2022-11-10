David Danemen's Humania! Collects Comics About Pets & Animals At TBubs

David Danemen left Kickstarter over its use of blockchain technology, which made it a little harder to crowdfund their latest collection of web cartoons. But now they are bringing their latest to Thought Bubble, Humania! With the exclamation mark and everything.

Humania! is described as "an 88-page, full-colour collection of 25 of the best webcartoonists contributing their favourite comics strips about pets & animals. In addition, the book contains a brief (humorous) biographical section about each artist, a foreword, and an afterword. For this edition, Alex Cohen, creator of Tiny Snek Comics will provide the foreword."

David Daneman considers himself to be "the DenMother of Webcomics" — a term he feels he's earned as the world's foremost publisher of webcomic collections and the host of The PodComics WebCast, a podcast devoted solely to the art of the gag strip.

Humania! will be his eighth anthology in four years following Launch Party, Art Block, Block Party, Ships, and Big Mood (all humour collections), in addition to the non-fiction collections iMMigratitude – tales of Asian immigration and The Out Side: Trans & Nonbinary Comics.

At the moment, there aren't a lot of places to find collections of webcomics. Since the big dog publishers haven't stepped up to print and pay these fine artists, we'll do it ourselves. Rest assured that every artist is paid per comic per copy of the book sold. In fact, the largest chunk of the budget (37%) is devoted solely to paying the cartoonists.

And you can find David Daneman at Humania! at Thought Bubble, Table 106, this weekend.

