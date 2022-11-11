David Lumsden Sails His Fourth Boat To Thought Bubble

David Lumsden is bringing his latest chapter of the graphic novel Boat with Mark Weallans and Marc Olivent to Thought Bubble this weekend, coming after his series of short films that are currently available on Prime Video.

BOAT centres around Charlie. After the water came and the cities fell. The world is flooded with water, and Charlie is confined to his boat, searching for a home he may never find. Plagued by memories and nightmares from the past. The series explores his relationships as he tries to survive the horrors of this new world and hopefully find peace. Described as a The Road meets the Walking Dead set on Water the series consists of 5 volumes, written by acclaimed Writer/Director David Lumsden and published by BHP comics; the series was based on Lumsden's original award-winning short film of the same name.

The short film is widely available on Amazon Prime. With the first vol drawn by Mark Weallans on art duties taken over by Marc Olivent for Volume 2-4, their art styles lend themselves to the dark watery world ahead. The newest release, Boat Volume 4: Hell Comes to No Land is the penultimate Volume in the 5 part series and will be available in print at Thought Bubble from tomorrow, with Boat Volume 1-4 in the Red Shirt Hall at table 113.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!