Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: david lapham, skybound

David & Maria Lapham, Chris Black & David Alpert's Good As Dead Comic

David Lapham, Maria Lapham, Chris Black and David Alpert launch a new comic book series, Good As Dead from Skybound Entertainment

Article Summary Good As Dead is a new comic by David & Maria Lapham, Chris Black, and David Alpert from Skybound and Image Comics.

The series blends crime noir, horror, sci-fi, and conspiracy in a small town haunted by dark secrets and death.

Follows Sheriff David Calhoun as he exposes generations of secrets while outrunning death itself in Port Lindon.

All issues will be double-sized at $7.99, debuting September 17, 2025, with a big push at San Diego Comic-Con.

David Lapham and Maria Lapham, of Stillwater and Stray Bullets, are launching a new creator-participant comic book series, Good As Dead, from Skybound and Image Comics in September 2025, with Chris Black of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Skybound CEO and co-founder David Alpert, with colours by Dee Cunniffe. Described as "the haunting story of crime, justice, death, and how far a small town will go to keep its secrets".

"The Emissary Bridge has always connected the citizens of Port Lindon to hope and opportunity. But when one man shockingly sets himself on fire, the bridge now brings something else to the town–CERTAIN DEATH. As the town's lead lawman, Sheriff David Calhoun will need to stay one step ahead of the forces looking to take his town apart. If he has any chance of bringing the truth to light, he'll need to expose generations of secrets while outrunning death itself. "

"I can't tell you how excited Maria and I are about this book coming out," said David Lapham. "Chris Black and David Alpert provided us with their initial concept and outline and generously gave us the room and edict to 'do our thing.' And we went for it. It's both completely what you'd expect from us based on our Stray Bullets work and at the same time, it's unlike anything we've ever done before, combining elements of the surreal, science fiction, conspiracy, horror and, of course, classic noir."

"Working on this project was a dream opportunity to tick every box that fires my passion for storytelling," said Chris Black. "Embracing a classic crime noir while helping to build a world that feels both deeply authentic yet deliciously heightened in the tradition of the most gripping and twisted small town thrillers. But mostly in populating this world with deeply nuanced, flawed and authentic characters that will shock, thrill and break readers' hearts."

"Good as Dead isn't like anything I've read before," said Nachie Marsham, Senior Editor at Skybound. "The Laphams have created a noir master class, with characters that carry the weight of their lives in the linework of their faces. From the first scene, the storytelling rockets along, but the depth of the world invites you in to peel back layer after layer to discover the mysteries within – and read again and again."

Good as Dead #1, all issues double-sized at $7.99, will be published on Wednesday, the 17th of September, 2025 and will be promoted at San Diego Comic-Con.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!