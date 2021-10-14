DC Cancels Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus For Now

In March, Bleeding Cool ran the news that DC Comics would be publishing an Omnibus of all the James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series in one big omnibus before the end of the year and it was solicited by DC Comics a few months ago. But Bleeding Cool has reported on many issues hitting the comic book publishing industry right now, including a lack of paper, and shipping delays for the bigger and bulkier comic books coming through the system.

As a result, DC Comics has announced that they have cancelled the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus – for now at least. It will be resolicited later, hopefully for 2022. Other big books being cancelled for now is Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol. 6 and Aquaman 80 Years Deluxe Edition.

Maybe the delay will also allow DC Comics to fix the cover designs to Dark Knight Detective? Here's what would have been… and may be again sometime soon.

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus

Written by top comics author James Tynion IV and beautifully illustrated by Freddie Williams II, the New York Times bestselling crossover series, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is now collected in an omnibus format! Join the Bat and some teenage turtles as they try to save their cities from the baddest of the bad guys! NEW YORK CITY. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face the battle of a lifetime, fighting both the fearsome Foot Clan and their leader, the Shredder, and the alien forces of General Krang… which is exactly Krang's plan. Now a single dimensional warp can rid him of both of his greatest rivals at once. GOTHAM CITY. From the Penguin to Killer Croc to Ra's al Ghul and beyond, the caped crime-fighter called Batman already has his hands full protecting his city. Suddenly, a new enemy emerges—the Shredder and his ninja followers, transported to Gotham and unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Now they're on the hunt for the technology that will help them return home…and conquer Gotham City in the process. But heroes come in all shapes, and the Dark Knight does not fight alone. As the Caped Crusader joins forces with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael and Master Splinter, can the Bat, the Rat and the Turtles take down the most vicious villains from two dimensions? DC Comics and IDW Publishing proudly present the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles omnibus which collects Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-6; Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deluxe Edition, and Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol. 6 Paperback – January 25, 2022 by John Ostrander, Peter Milligan, Michael McKone, Jim Aparo

The iconic Batman adventures we know and love from the 90s continue in the latest collection of Detective Comics!

Written by the legendary John Ostrander and Peter Milligan with art by Jim Aparo, investigate alongside Batman as he cracks cases from classic 90s comics. Uncover the mysteries of which perpetrators are claiming to be Batman, bizarre disasters, persuasive killers, "The Golem of Gotham" story arc, and much more! Featuring classic Gotham characters, the iconic Bat gadgets, a reprint of Bill Finger and Bob Kane's "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate," and even Bathound's first appearance—this collection delivers on all fronts!Collects Detective Comics #622-633. 80 Years of the King of the Seven Seas The Deluxe Edition hardcover volume out in September. This new hardcover includes Aquaman's most memorable appearances, from his 1940's debut in the pages of More Fun Comics #73 to recent classics from top creators including Geoff Johns and more! Discover the stories that shaped the hero of the seas!Collects stories from Aquaman #0-37, JLA: Our Worlds at War #1, Aquaman #17, Outsiders: Five of a Kind – Metamorpho/Aquaman #1, Adventure Comics #120-137, 232-266, 269-475, More Fun Comics #73, Aquaman #11-35, 46-62, #1; #1; Aquaman Special #1 and Aquaman #25.