DC Comics October 2021 Solicitations In Full – Not Just Batman

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #1

Story by MATTSON TOMLIN

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 of 3 | PRESTIGE

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

17+

ON SALE 10/12/21

Bruce Wayne's mission as the Batman has only been underway for a year or so, but he can tell he's making a difference. Unfortunately, he's made some powerful enemies. All the traditional power brokers of Gotham resent the disruption the Batman has brought to town…and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him. There's a second Batman haunting Gotham's rooftops and alleys—and this one has no qualms about murdering criminals, live and on tape. With the entire might of the Gotham City Police Department and Gotham's rich and powerful coming down on his head, Batman must find this imposter and somehow clear his name…but how can you prove your innocence from behind a mask?

Director and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, Little Fish) has teamed up with Eisner-winning suspense and horror artist Andrea Sorrentino (Joker: Killer Smile, Gideon Falls) to create a wholly new version of Gotham City, informed by grim reality, where every punch leaves a broken bone and every action has consequences far, far beyond Batman's imagination!

BATMAN #114

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Pencils and inks by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Back-up written by BRANDON THOMAS

Back-up pencils and inks by JASON HOWARD

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 Ratio Variant by DYLAN TEAGUE

US $5.99 (Both Covers Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

Batman is racing against time to stop Gotham City from tearing itself apart as the Scarecrow's long game is revealed. The Dark Knight has bigger problems though, as an insane Peacekeeper-01 is on a murderous rampage through the streets of Gotham! Can Peackeeper-X stop him?!

Back-Up: Clownhunter has been doused with Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow, and he is living out every anxiety, moment of pain, and heartbreak he's ever had. Will he find his way out and resume his goal of being Gotham's protector from clowns? Or will he succumb to Scarecrow's greatest mind game yet?! See the end of this epic story that will change Clownhunter's trajectory in Gotham City forever!

BATMAN #115

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Pencils and inks by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Back-up written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Back-up pencils and inks by JORGE CORONA

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 Ratio Variant by ARIST DEYN

US $5.99 (Both Covers Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Batman and Miracle Molly are all that stands between Gotham City and absolute insanity! But an unhinged Simon Saint brings all the resources of the Magistrate to bear on the Dark Knight…is victory at hand for the Scarecrow?

Back-Up: Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown have each other's backs no matter what—even if it means punching some Magistrate soldier butt, and putting an even bigger target on their backs. Meanwhile, a mysterious Anti-Oracle character finally makes contact directly with Babs and has a few things to say about the unethical nature of Oracle's powers, and what they think should be done about it.

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #1

Story by DAN WATTERS

Pencils by DANI

Inks by DAVE STEWART

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 B&W Ratio Variant by STEVE BEACH

US $4.99 (Both Covers Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

The Joker's attack on Arkham Asylum left the long-standing Gotham establishment in ruin, most of the patients killed or missing, and only a handful of surviving staff—a few nurses, a gravely injured security guard, and one doctor. In the chaos of the assault, it is believed that several of the asylum's patients escaped and scurried off into the dark nooks and crannies of Gotham City. Now, these Arkhamites walk among us, and it's up to the Asylum's one remaining doctor, Jocasta Joy, to round up her former patients.

Meet these Arkhamites: a woman with no face, a pyggy in search of perfection, a man who feels nothing and burns everything, a woman who must devour life to save herself, a man unfit for the waking world who looks instead for Wonderland, a body with more than one soul, a being unbound from time who lives in the present and the past, a boy who seeks the comfort of vermin, and the twisted man who sees them all for who they are.

And witness the avenging angel who stalks them.

This fall, join writer Dan Watters and artist Dani on an odyssey through the deepest depths and darkest shadows of Gotham City and find all-new reasons to fear the night.

BATMAN SECRET FILES: PEACEKEEPER-01

Story by JAMES TYNION IV and ED BRISSON

Pencils and inks by JOSHUA HIXSON

Cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 Variant by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$5.99 US (Both Covers Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Picking up after the events of Fear State: Alpha, follow Sean Mahoney, a.k.a. Peacekeeper-01, in the wake of his exposure to highly potent Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow! Now, dosed with terror and facing a lifetime of fear and insecurity, Mahoney has found himself frantically reflecting on his past as a GCPD officer, and then as a prison guard at Arkham Asylum—all while desperately attempting to keep his mind from fracturing. Will Peacekeeper-01 give into fear…or become terror incarnate?

CATWOMAN #36

Written by RAM V

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by JENNY FRISON

US $4.99 (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

The Gotham City Sirens reunion no one saw coming! As Ivy senses Queen Ivy's presence and her behavior becomes increasingly erratic, Catwoman decides that she is too vulnerable to keep in Alleytown and a plan is hatched to get her out of Gotham. But to do it, she's going to need the help of The Riddler—but even after Selina saved him from certain doom, can he be trusted? Meanwhile, the flickering assassin known as the Wight Witch, flanked by Magistrate soldiers, has arrived to return Ivy to Simon Saint! Harley Quinn and The Gardener join the fight against Wight Witch and the Magistrate! Also featuring…Ghost-Maker!

NIGHTWING #85

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils and inks by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Babs takes the Anti-Oracle attack on her Oracle Network personally, and she suits up as Batgirl, accompanying Nightwing and Tim Drake to track down who is responsible. But with fear consuming the streets of Gotham, Batgirl and Nightwing accidentally get hit with something that reveals their deepest fears…and it involves each other.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1044

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Pencils and inks by DAN MORA

Back-up story written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Back-up story art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

US $5.99 (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

When the terrorist organization known as THE RED CROWN took control of Mayor Nakano's personal security detail, only the Batman could protect Gotham's highest-ranking city official from certain death! But when the pair is thrust into the sewers below, a much more sinister threat lurks in the darkness. Better look sharp, Batman, because a hundred thousand eggs with a hundred thousand little monsters inside are about to hatch…and they look HUNGRY…

Back-up: Arkham Asylum may have been decimated during A-DAY, but its legacy lives on. Now, Mayor Nakano has given the green light for a brand-new ARKHAM TOWER to be erected in the heart of Gotham City, and some strange and horrific things are going down at the construction site. Don't miss this epic kick-off to a story arc that will shape the Batman universe for years to come!

I AM BATMAN #2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Pencils and inks by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

Jace Fox is on the streets as Batman, fighting the misinformation and violence flooding Gotham City during Fear State. What mysterious connection exists between the Magistrate and The Next Batman: Second Son villain Arkadine? And what Gotham vigilante pays the ultimate price when a misguided young man shoots him down in cold blood?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #8

Written by ALYSSA WONG, BRANDON THOMAS, DAN WATTERS, and CHRISTIAN WARD

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV, CIAN TORMEY, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, and CHRISTIAN WARD

Cover by COLLEEN DORAN

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES

PRESTIGE FORMAT

Variants by KHARY RANDOLPH and RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 10/12/21

-Batwoman: FEAR STATE TIE-IN! Someone has hacked into the Oracle Network and has started spreading information around Gotham—Batman is dead, Cassandra Cain Batgirl is a killer, Fear Toxin is in the air. Which is true and which is false? Batwoman will find out with the help of Commissioner Renee Montoya and…Kate's sister Beth, AKA Red Alice?!

-Outsiders: FEAR STATE TIE-IN! Scarecrow has stirred Gotham City into a panic, and it's awakened one of his first students he experimented on, a man turned into a monster known as THE FEARFUL! The Outsiders will have to reunite with the Signal in order to stop the Fearful and keep the city at peace. But a message from the world of FUTURE STATE reaches the Signal and changes everything.

-Azrael: Azrael, the last acolyte of the Order of St. Dumas, has returned to the streets of Gotham City after serving with the Justice League in the stars. He's convinced he's strayed too far from his purpose, too far from his teachings, and needs to reassert himself. But he'll be met with a city that's changed forever, a city that will shake his faith.

-Professor Pyg: Just in time for Halloween, a tale of Super Hero horror from fan-favorite creator Christian Ward, writing and drawing a story of Batman hunting down Professor Pyg in order to find the victim of a kidnapping. Batman will dig back into his memories of youth to track down Pyg and save a child's life.

HARLEY QUINN #8

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Pencils and inks by RILEY ROSSMO

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by DERRICK CHEW

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

Sorry, Harley's not here right now, but this is her trusted sidekick Kevin, and I'm happy to be keeping watch over the streets of Gotham. The city's gone a little crazy with the Magistrate's forces cracking down. I just hope that Harley's mission to Alley Town with Catwoman and the Gardener is successful in finding the missing piece of Poison Ivy that could be the very key to saving Gotham. In the meantime, I'll help put fires out around Gotham…literally…and I might get some unexpected help in the process! Fear State part two continues here!

TASK FORCE Z #1

Story by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Pencils by EDDY BARROWS

Inks by EBER FERREIRA

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 Variant by DAN MORA

Retailer Team variant cover by RODOLFO MIGLIARI

1:50 Arkham Knight Variant by KYLE HOTZ

1:100 Mono-Chrome Variant by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

In life, they've terrorized the people of Gotham. Now, they are Gotham's last hope.

Task Force X saw villains working their way to freedom. Task Force Z will see dead villains working for a new chance at life! On A-DAY, the attack on Arkham Asylum left hundreds of Gotham's most cunning and deranged criminals dead…now, a mysterious benefactor has activated the government's TASK FORCE clause to bring them back as the ultimate army of the night! To lead this team of the undead, only a person who knows exactly what it feels like to be brutally murdered and brought back to life can handle the job…enter: RED HOOD. But when Jason Todd unravels the mystery surrounding Task Force Z's creation, will he try to destroy it…or embrace it? BANE. MAN-BAT. THE ARKHAM KNIGHT. SUNDOWNER. MR. BLOOM. RED HOOD. THEY ARE TASK FORCE Z, AND DEATH WAS JUST THE BEGINNING…!

BATMAN/FORTNITE ONE SHOT

Story by Scott Snyder, Christos Gage, and DONALD MUSTARD

Pencils and inks by JOSHUA HIXSON

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | ONE-SHOT

Open Order variant cover by Alex Garner

1:25 Variant cover by Donald Mustard

$5.99 US (Both Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

Directly from the bestselling, groundbreaking Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries, comes an oversized one-shot that brings the action from the island to Gotham City. If you thought the Batman/Fortnite saga was over, think again…it only gets bigger from here!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Story by JEPH LOEB

Pencils and inks by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

$7.99 US | 48 PAGES | PRESTIGE FORMAT

Variant cover by TIM SALE

1:25 Variant cover by TIM SALE

ON SALE 10/12/21

Twenty-five years ago, you thought you knew the whole story of Batman: The Long Halloween. Now, legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale return to Gotham City to reveal that no secret remains buried forever!

Join us for the return of the Batman Halloween specials and a mystery that could destroy Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Two-Face, and…well, that would be telling, wouldn't it?

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #1

Story by CLIFF CHIANG

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 of 4

Prestige Plus | 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″

Variant by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant by JOCK

17+

ON SALE 10/19/21

Ten years ago, the massacre known as Fools' Night claimed the lives of Batman, The Joker, Nightwing, and Commissioner Gordon…and sent Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, to prison. A decade later, Gotham has grown up—it's put away costumed heroism and villainy as childish things. The new Gotham is cleaner, safer…and a lot less free, under the watchful eye of Mayor Harvey Dent and his Batcops. It's into this new city that Selina Kyle returns, a changed woman…with her mind on that one last big score: the secrets hidden inside the Batcave! She doesn't need the money—she just needs to know…who is "Orpheus"?

Visionary creator Cliff Chiang (Wonder Woman, Paper Girls) writes, draws, colors, and letters the story of a world without Batman, where one woman's wounds threaten to tear apart an entire city! It's an unmissable artistic statement that will change the way you see Gotham's heroes and villains forever!

DC vs. VAMPIRES #1

Story by James Tynion IV

and Matthew Rosenberg

Pencils and inks by Otto Schmidt

Cover by Otto SchmidT

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 12

Variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Ratio Variant by JORGE MOLINA

Retailer Team variant cover by EJIKURE

$4.99 US (Both Covers Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

The Justice League has long protected Earth from all manner of foreign and alien invaders over the years, always keeping a vigilant eye to the skies for the next threat. But what if the threat was already walking the Earth…hiding in plain sight…watching…waiting for their moment to strike…

In the tradition of DCeased comes a terrifying new series from the twisted minds of James Tynion IV (Nice House on the Lake; Something is Killing the Children), Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox; 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank; Hawkeye), and Otto Schmidt that will tear the Justice League apart in their war with the undead!

HUMAN TARGET #1

Story by TOM KING

Pencils and inks by GREG SMALLWOOD

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 12 | Card Stock

Variants by TREVOR HAIRSINE and DANNY MIKI

1:25 Ratio by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 11/2/21

Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins to attempt his murder. He's had a remarkable career until his latest case protecting Lex Luthor when things go sideways. An assassination attempt Chance didn't see coming leaves him vulnerable and left trying to solve his own murder…as he has 12 days to discover just who in the DCU hated Luthor enough to want him dead.

Human Target is a hard-boiled, gritty story in the vein of classic detective noirs told by bestselling and critically acclaimed creators Tom King and Greg Smallwood!

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW–DEEP TARGET #1

Story by Brandon Thomas

Pencils and inks by Ronan Cliquet

Cover by Marco Santucci

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 7

Variant by Inhyuk Lee

1:25 Variant by Ivan Reis and Joe Prado

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of Aquaman and Green Arrow!

The shadowy organization known as Scorpio has resurfaced, and it's larger than before. While looting the past for artifacts and treasure, they have somehow altered the timeline, and only Aquaman and Green Arrow can fix it! Celebrating the 80th Anniversaries of Aquaman and Green Arrow, this high-octane story takes this unlikely pair from the depths of Atlantis to the surface world.

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES SPECIAL

Story by DENNIS MCNICHOLAS, BOBBY MOYNIHAN, HEIDI GARDNER, PAUL SCHEER, and MORE

Art by LEONARDO ROMERO, JUNI BA, and MORE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

Variant by Tom Haskard

Open Order variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$10.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

Ah, you hear that beautiful racket? That's the music of Gotham City—the largest city in the world, the big gargoyle, the treasure of the night—anyone who calls it a crime-infested hellhole is dead wrong. No way hell has such great pierogies. So join us here (hear?) as we bring you the stories behind the stories behind the hit HBO Max scripted original podcast with this sensational prequel one-shot, written by the very creators and talent who lent their voices to the show.

And unless you've been living in a cave, you know that after years of rumors we find out not only is the Batman real, not only is he one of the good guys, turns out, he's gonna be a cop! With special appearances by King Scimitar, Stoveplate Sullivan, Billy Wristwatch, and others directly from the podcast, this oversize special brings you deeper into the mysteries behind Batman: The Audio Adventures!

WONDER WOMAN 80th ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR

Story by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Mark Waid, Tom King, Steve Orlando, G. Willow Wilson, Amy Reeder, and more!

Art by Jim Cheung, Paulina Ganucheau, José Luis García-López, Amy Reeder, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Isaac Goodheart, Gabriel Picolo and more!

Cover by Yanick Paquette

$9.99 | 96 PAGES | PRESTIGE FORMAT

Variant covers by Will Murai, Cat Staggs, Bruce Timm, Jen Bartel, Amy Reeder, Michael Cho, Travis Moore, and Cliff Chiang

ON SALE 10/5/21

Put on your tiaras and prepare your indestructible bracelets! DC is inviting you to join us for a one-of-a-kind special showcasing Wonder Woman's past, present, and future to celebrate the legacy she has created and those she will continue to inspire with her adventures for years to come. This oversize super spectacular features work from some of the very best in the comic industry along with bright young stars ready to share the spotlight with Diana. You won't want to miss these new stories that capture timeless messages of hope and empowerment presented together in this gorgeous keepsake issue!

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #1

Story by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

Pencils and inks by PHIL JIMENEZ

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$7.99 US | 72 PAGES | 1 OF 3

PRESTIGE PLUS | 8 1/2″ X 10 7/8″

Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

1:25 "Library" faux leather design variant ON SALE 10/19/21

The wait is over, and the entire story of the Amazons can finally be told! Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts…and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things…but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons' path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war in heaven—and the creation of the Earth's greatest guardian!

Legendary talents Kelly Sue DeConnick and Phil Jimenez unleash a reading experience the likes of which you've never seen, with unbelievably sumptuous art and a story that will haunt you—with subsequent issues featuring art by modern masters Gene Ha and Nicola Scott! One of the most unforgettable DC tales of all time begins here!

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #1

Story by Vita Ayala and Stephanie Williams

Pencils by Alitha Martinez

Inks by Mark Morales

Cover by Alitha Martinez

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Variant by Maika Sozo

1:25 Variant by Joshua Swaby

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

17+

ON SALE 10/5/21

After the thrilling events of Infinite Frontier, Nubia becomes queen of Themyscira, but the new title also brings challenges. With the unexpected arrival of new Amazons, our hero is forced to reckon with her past and forge a new path forward for her sisters. Little does she know, a great evil grows beneath the island and it's up to this former guardian of Doom's Doorway to unite her tribe before paradise is lost forever!

This unforgettable miniseries from writers Vita Ayala and Stephanie Williams, along with all-star artist Alitha Martinez (Future State) brings the fan-favorite character back to the DCU for good. After Nubia, the world of the Amazons will never be the same!

WONDER WOMAN: THE ADVENTURES OF YOUNG DIANA SPECIAL #1

Story by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 10/12/21

The world may know her as Wonder Woman, but once upon a time she was Diana, the young princess of Themyscira. Back then, she struggled to find her place on an island deemed paradise by many, but which was, to her, a prison. Trapped in her role as a royal and shielded from the harsh realities of Man's World, Diana yearned for adventure, or at least a purpose. So when ancient texts portraying her home's history go missing, she gets both. How far will our hero go to find the texts and the truths they're hiding? Find out in this exciting story that promises to be a classic for for years to come!

Collected together for the first time, these backup stories by Eisner Award-winner Jordie Bellaire and rising star Paulina Ganucheau provide an intimate look into Wonder Woman's upbringing and dangerous secrets of her past you'll never forget!

WONDER WOMAN #1 SPECIAL EDITION

Story by Greg Rucka

Pencils and inks by Liam Sharp

Cover by Liam Sharp

$.25 Net U.S. / 32 Pages

(sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Celebrate 80 years of the Amazon Warrior with this special edition of the first issue of the acclaimed series by superstars Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp, which kicks off the epic storyline, The Lies. Why has the lasso of truth stopped working? Start down the rabbit hole as dark secrets from Wonder Woman's past unravel her present!

WONDER WOMAN: TEMPEST TOSSED SPECIAL EDITION #1

Written by LAURIE HALSE ANDERSON

Pencils and inks by LEILA DEL DUCA

Cover by LEILA DEL DUCA

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

ON SALE 10/19/21

New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson reimagines Wonder Woman's origin in this timely story about the refugee experience, teenage activism, and finding the love and strength to create change. This special edition features an extended sample from the full-length graphic novel.

DIANA: PRINCESS OF THE AMAZONS SPECIAL EDITION #1

Written by SHANNON and DEAN HALE

Pencils and inks by VICTORIA YING

Cover by VICTORIA YING

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

ON SALE 10/19/21

From New York Times bestselling authors Shannon and Dean Hale comes a story about making mistakes, learning the hard way, and becoming a hero. Eleven-year-old Diana is the only child on the island of Themyscira. Wanting someone her own age to talk to, she takes matters into her own hands and creates a playmate out of clay. But things quickly get out of control and Diana must decide whether she's made a new friend…or a monster! This special edition features an extended sample from the full-length graphic novel.

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #1

Story by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$3.99 | 32 pages| 1 of 6

Variant cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

$4.99 US (Card stock)

17+

ON SALE 10/19/21

Hill House Comics is back and heads are going to roll for making readers wait! The new wave of titles begins with a rancid return trip to bloody Brody Island. For a year now, the mysterious axe that unleashed pandemonium during the hurricane of '83 has waited at the bottom of the bay but nothing that powerful stays buried. Brody Island has new visitors, and a new sheriff in town, too—not to mention a dangerous great white shark spotted in its waters—and when vacationing couple Calvin Beringer and Arlene Fields find themselves on the wrong side of Brody's unsavory elements, their beachcombing will turn up something a lot sharper than sea glass…

Crime novelist Rio Youers joins forces with artist Tom Fowler to unleash a gonzo grindhouse expansion on the lore of the original Basketful of Heads!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #1

Story by Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, and Ben Kissel

Art by John McCrea

Cover by John McCrea

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Open Order variant cover by Tom Neeley

1:25 variant by RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US (Card stock)

17+

ON SALE 10/5/21

From the creators of The Last Podcast On The Left, exorcism just got a whole lot easier. After attending a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by a mysterious group called the Soul Plumbers, Edgar Wiggins, disgraced former seminary school student, discovers what he thinks is the secret to delivering souls from the thrall of Satan. But after stealing the blueprints and building the machine himself, out of whatever he can afford from his salary as a gas station attendant, Edgar misses the demon and instead pulls out an inter-dimensional alien with dire consequences for all of mankind.

ACTION COMICS #1036

Writers: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SEAN LEWIS

Artists: DANIEL SAMPERE and SAMI BASRI

Cover: DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant Cover: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

THE WARWORLD SAGA BEGINS! After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority travel across the galaxy to dethrone the new Mongul and liberate Warworld. Introducing new characters and a new corner of the DC Universe, the biggest Superman event since the Death and Return of Superman begins HERE!

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #2

Writer: BRANDON THOMAS

Artists: DIEGO OLORTEGUI and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover: DAVID TALASKI

Variant Cover: KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Someone launched a terrorist attack on Atlantis, and Jackson Hyde is the prime suspect! Despite Mera's best efforts to defend Jackson against the accusations of the Atlantean guard, the evidence is mounting and time's running out. How far will Jackson go to prove his innocence?

BATMAN '89 #3

Writer: SAM HAMM

Artist: JOE QUINONES

Cover: JOE QUINONES

Variant Cover: LEE WEEKS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

As the fire rages at Royal Auto, Harvey Dent lies trapped inside, unconscious and in danger. Can Bruce Wayne get to Harvey in time, or will the district attorney leave burned—in more ways than one?

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #2

Writer: BILL WILLINGHAM

Artists: BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

Cover: YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover: BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

17+

ON SALE 10/19/21

Taking down the big bad wolf is at the top of Batman's agenda, but the Dark Knight is the least of Bigby's concerns. He has the pulse of more sinister forces at work when he takes to the streets to track down a magical book that's gone missing from Fabletown!

BATMAN: REPTILIAN #5

Writer: GARTH ENNIS

Artist: LIAM SHARP

Cover: LIAM SHARP

Variant Cover: CULLY HAMNER

1:25 Variant: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$4.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 6 | VARIANT (Card Stock)

17+

ON SALE 10/26/21

After following a trail of carnage, Batman has finally come face-to-face with the reptilian that's been menacing Gotham's underworld. And this horrific creature only wants one thing: its mother. But who is its mother? Pick up this penultimate chapter to find out the impossible answer to that question!

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #5

Writers: PAUL DINI and ALAN BURNETT

Artist: RICK BURCHETT

Cover: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant Cover: JUNI BA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

An old face returns to Gotham when former Mayor Emerson Mayfield steps out of retirement, looking to once again rise to power. But Batman isn't thrilled with the Mayor's homecoming after his run-ins with him during his early years as the caped crusader. Can Batman deduce what Mayfield's plan for Gotham is before it's too late?!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #8

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: LIAM SHARP

Cover: CLAY MANN

Variant Covers: TRAVIS CHAREST, JIM LEE, and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 32 PGS | 8 of 12

ON SALE 10/12/21

Pulled apart and torn together!

Setting new boundaries in their relationship leads to conflict at home and on the mean streets of Gotham for Batman and Catwoman. With opportunists like the Penguin waiting in the wings to strike, our hero becomes more vulnerable than ever. Meanwhile, Phantasm locates her target—The Joker!

BLACK MANTA #2

Writer: CHUCK BROWN

Artist: VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover: VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Variant Cover: SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

Black Manta and Gallous pursue a deadly metal, coveted across the seven seas…a metal that kills anyone with Atlantean DNA! Is it this terrible treasure that summons Torrid, a woman from Black Manta's past, who just literally broke out of Hell to attack him? And how does it connect to Devil Ray, the new bad boy of the oceans, looking to punish the surface world? From the writer of Bitter Root and the artist of Bitch Planet comes a wild new chapter in the story of one of DC's most iconic villains!

BLUE & GOLD #4

Writer: DAN JURGENS

Artists: RYAN SOOK, DAN JURGENS

and KEVIN MAGUIRE

Cover: RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 8

ON SALE 10/19/21

Bros over heroes no more!

Booster Gold and Blue Beetle find running a superhero business together more difficult than it looks when these inseparable friends end up on the verge of a breakup! What could be the cause of such a schism? Enter Blackguard, looking to destroy this dysfunctional duo for good!

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS #7

Writer: PETER J. TOMASI

Artist: MAX RAYNOR

Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover: RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 7 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

The boys have saved just about every single member of the Justice League from a horrendous fate at the hands of the DOOM SCROLL…but can the boys save themselves?! Challenge of the Super Sons ends here!

CHECKMATE #5

Writer: BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Artist: ALEX MALEEV

Cover: ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover: MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

THE DAEMON ROSE IDENTITY…REVEALED!

Ripped from the pages of Justice League! As Checkmate digs deeper, it's obvious that what Leviathan is selling is a dirty lie that cannot sustain itself…so Checkmate has to…INFILTRATE LEVIATHAN. But with Checkmate being so outside of the system, once any of them go undercover, they are officially…not on our side.

CRUSH & LOBO #5

Writer: MARIKO TAMAKI

Artist: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover: SWEENEY BOO

Variant Cover: BRIAN STELFREEZE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

The hunt is on! Lobo left a trail of destruction across the galaxy that's…honestly pretty easy to follow. But even though Crush thinks she's seen it all (Murder! Mayhem! Intergalactic highway robbery!), nothing can prepare her for what she finds when her father's trail goes cold…

DC HORROR PRESENTS: THE CONJURING: THE LOVER #5

Writers: DAVID L. JOHNSON-MCGOLDRICK,

REX OGLE, and DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON

Artists: GARRY BROWN, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON,

and DAVE JOHNSON

Cover: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover: RYAN BROWN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 5 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

17+

ON SALE 10/5/21

The fear-soaked finale! Manipulated by the Occultist, Jessica has done the unthinkable and murdered her best friend, but her torments are far from over.

Then, in our final terrifying trip into the haunted artifact room, Domo Stanton tells the heart-stopping tale of the Occultist's Chalice!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #2

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: HOWARD PORTER

Cover: HOWARD PORTER

Variant Cover: FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

Deathstroke in…SPACE?!

The secret organization T.R.U.S.T assigns Deathstroke's new team an over-the-top mission: head into deep space and stop Cyborg Superman from spreading his consciousness to every machine in the Multiverse! But as they battle the dangers of space, Black Canary begins to uncover the truth about T.R.U.S.T and exactly why they want to control Deathstroke…

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #6

Writers: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Artist: GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover: ROSE BESCH

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | B&W | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

"Hunt the Batman" reaches its penultimate chapter!

ALL OUT WAR! Jason Todd, now known as PEACEKEEPER RED, must join forces with THE NEXT BATMAN to defeat the NEW supervillain WARMONGER. The only thing standing in their way is every cop and Peacekeeper inside Magistrate Headquarters!

GREEN LANTERN #7

Writer: GEOFFREY THORNE

Artist: TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover: BERNARD CHANG

Variant Cover: MARCO SANTUCCI

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

Rescue the Lanterns!

The mystery of the Dark Sectors begins to unravel. To rescue Kilowog and his squad of surviving Lanterns, John enters the realm of the Golden Centurions and their mysterious master, the Lightbringer! Meanwhile on Oa, Keli lies in a coma, while Jo's team closes in on those responsible for the destruction of the power battery, but a surprise arrival takes a key investigator off the board!

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #3

Writer: BRANDON THOMAS

Artists: DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover: MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover: DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

So long, Dakota—with bridges burned and allies abandoned, Curtis Metcalf is on the move! He's tracked down Edwin Alva's former partner, Asher Sim, in Singapore to get the truth about their early days…and find some leverage he can use. But can Sim be trusted? Or is he as dangerous as Alva?

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES—THE EAT. BANG. KILL TOUR #2

Writers : TEE FRANKLIN

Artist: MAX SARIN

Cover: MAX SARIN

Variant Cover: BABS TARR

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6| $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

ON THE ROAD TO ROMANCE (a.k.a. an ataxia-filled, Thelma and Louise-style road trip), Harley and Ivy head to Catwoman's to ask for a massive favor (hey, Selina's a natural born cat sitter…). Meanwhile, Commissioner Gordon, on the hunt for the chaos queen herself, crosses a line he might not be able to come back from…

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE #4

Writers: REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Artists: DOUG BRAITHWAITE and ANDREW CURRIE

Cover: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

At this point, it feels like there's nobody on Earth who isn't hunting for Icon and Rocket—and as powerful as they may be, there's always a way to get to someone's friends or family. Does Icon even have the strength to put the forces they've unleashed back in the bottle? And more crucially, does he want to?

JUSTICE LEAGUE #69

Writers: BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and RAM V

Artists: SIYA OUM and SUMIT KUMAR

Cover: DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover: ALEXANDER LOZANO

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

The superspies of Checkmate poke their sneaky noses where they do not belong, and the Justice League are NOT happy about it. In fact, most of the League isn't even happy Checkmate exists, setting up Checkmate versus the Justice League! The superspies versus the super…guys.

In Justice League Dark, Zatanna is locked in a battle with the greatest sorcerer of all time—Merlin!

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #4

Writers: J.M. DEMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Artist: ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover: JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7

ON SALE 10/5/21

After being whisked across the Multiverse, Wonder Woman finds herself trapped on a desolate and barren planet with the last person she'd ever expect to find: DARKSEID! What does the former ruler of Apokolips want with the Amazonian warrior? And what lurks in the shadows of this devasted world?

JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #6

Writer: CHIP ZDARSKY

Artists: MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover: DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant Cover: MICHAEL CHOI

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

The JUSTICE LEAGUE is stranded on an Apokolips that's deadlier than ever, with Earth in its crosshairs! And while the League battles with hordes and the clock, they're presented with the ultimate quandary—protect the galaxy's most ruthless bounty hunter LOBO, sacrifice him, or do something…more unspeakable! Even worse, they must do all of this while dealing with a TRAITOR IN THEIR MIDST! Will they be too late, since all roads lead…to Darkseid?

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #6

Writers: BECKY CLOONAN

and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Artists: DIKE RUAN and CIAN TORMEY

Cover: DIKE RUAN

Variant Covers: BECKY CLOONAN and JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Two Gotham City horror stories! One following a possessed Solomon Grundy and the other a story where Batman is forced to join forces with Killer Croc!

MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #6

Writer: BRANDON EASTON

Artist: FICO OSSIO

Cover: YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover: VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

Final issue! Shilo's Greatest Escape!

Shilo returns to where the story started—the future! With the help of Oberon, Shilo travels to the revolution that sparked N'Vir's mission in the first place, hoping to end this conflict with N'Vir once and for all. But there is more to this revolution than Shilo realizes. Who really sparked the revolution for the Miracle mantle?!

PENNYWORTH #3

Writer: SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Artist: JUAN GEDEON

Cover: JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 7

ON SALE 10/12/21

Continuing the hit spy series that tells the tales of Alfred Pennyworth's pre-Gotham years! As Alfred fights his way through the tunnels below the North Pole base—without wrinkling his suit—he searches for information about the Soviets' bizarre weapons. Finding himself trapped in the belly of the operation, he discovers threats more terrifying than anything he's ever faced and realizes that in the end, he may prefer violence and danger to that most famous of all foes: a broken heart.

ROBIN #7

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover: FRANCIS MANAPUL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

It was the smooch heard 'round the world…and it's the one thing Damian Wayne DIDN'T see coming his way in the Lazarus Tournament! As Robin battles for the secrets of eternal life against the deadliest killers on the planet, can he—will he—DARE HE—survive…a girlfriend?

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE #7

Writer: MARGUERITE BENNETT

Artist: MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover: MIRKA ANDOLFO

Variant Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 7 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

The tide has shifted around Remnant, and Team RWBY is on their heels. They're surrounded on all sides with nowhere left to turn. If Team RWBY and their new powerful friends can't stand against this final wave, then it's the end of Remnant, permanently!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #112

Writer: DEREK FRIDOLFS

Artist: SCOTT JERALDS

Cover: DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 PGS

ON SALE 10/19/21

It's Creature Feature Friday at the town drive-in and Mystery Inc. can't wait to watch their favorite silver screen screamer. But when the amphibious "Ghoulie from the Green Lagoon" monster steps off the screen and onto the lot, the movie becomes a bit too real. The gang will have to uncover the mystery before the drive-in closes for good!

SHAZAM! #4

Writer: TIM SHERIDAN

Artist: CLAYTON HENRY

Cover: CLAYTON HENRY

Variant Cover: WILL MURAI

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 4 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Once inside the Rock of Eternity, Shazam comes face to face with an old acquaintance…who is also a complete stranger. Confused? So is Billy! The questions keep piling up as the stakes mount, leaving him with an impossible life-and-death decision on which the futures of his best friend, the Teen Titans Academy, and the entirety of existence now hinges!

STATIC: SEASON ONE #5

Writer: VITA AYALA

Artists: CHRISCROSS and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Cover: KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant Cover: NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Here's the good news: Static knows where the government is imprisoning the Bang Babies it's rounded up off the streets of Dakota. Here's the bad news: once he's inside, he may not be getting out!

SUICIDE SQUAD #8

Writer: ROBBIE THOMPSON

Artists: EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover: EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant Cover: GERALD PAREL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

Squad in Hell!

"Hell and Back" Part 2! Stuck in Hell, the Squad's only chance for survival is…Ambush Bug?! While one Squad deals with its newest fourth wall-breaking member, Peacemaker and his crew fight for survival as they hunt for the Swamp Thing!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #2

Writer: TIM SEELEY

Artist: SCOTT KOLINS

Cover: TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant Cover: JORGE MOLINA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6| $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

King Shark and his unwilling tagalong, The Defacer, find themselves trapped in the WILD REALM! Now while King Shark has to fight a horde of challengers in THE WILD GAMES, The Defacer is immersed in a twisted conspiracy! Is the city girl ready to play a game of survival as King Shark takes on PRINCE NEMATODE?

SUPERMAN '78 #3

Writer: ROBERT VENDITTI

Artist: WILFREDO TORRES

Cover: AMY REEDER

Variant Cover: LEE WEEKS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6| $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

In order to save Metropolis, Superman must surrender to Brainiac or watch his city burn to the ground! After being taken aboard Brainiac's ship, Superman finds a shocking piece of his past that changes his entire future! Meanwhile, Lois Lane gets a cryptic message from a mysterious source claiming to have a way to save the Man of Steel!

SUPERMAN VS. LOBO #2

Writers: TIM SEELEY and SARAH BEATTIE

Artist: MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover: MIRKA ANDOLFO

Variant Cover: FICO OSSIO

$6.99 US | 48 PGS | Prestige Plus Format

8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″

17+

ON SALE 10/26/21

Superman and Lobo's dreams come true! But maybe it's not always best to get what you wished for. When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #4

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Cover: JOHN TIMMS

Variant Cover: INHYUK LEE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target.Jon's world is about to come crashing down.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #8

Writer: TIM SHERIDAN

Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover: RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Cover: PHILIP TAN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

It's Halloween at the Academy! That means homecoming is fast approaching! With the freshmen excited about getting in touch with their spooky sides, the faculty, again, grapples with the scary threat posed by their rogue student, the mysterious Red X. Luckily, this time, the Titans have help from some old friends who have, at long last, come home…

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #7

Writer: SHOLLY FISCH

Artist: DARIO BRIZUELA

Cover: DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 PGS

ON SALE 10/12/21

Alfred's old friend from butler school is in town, and he's brought along his charges: Daphne and Scooby-Doo! When Scooby and his pal Ace are dog-napped, the humans will have to rescue them without giving away any family secrets. That might be harder than finding the pets!

THE FLASH #775

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN

Cover: BRANDON PETERSON

Variant Cover: JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 48 PGS | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/19/21

Hunt for the glaive!

When a mysterious glaive crash-lands in the middle of Central City, the Flash must race against time to stop its ill effects, all while keeping an army of super-villains from obtaining this unknown and sinister cosmic prize.

THE JOKER #8

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Artist: GUILLEM MARCH and SWEENEY BOO

Cover: GUILLEM MARCH

Variant Covers: JORGE MOLINA, ACKY BRIGHT,

and JAMES STOKOE (1:25 ratio)

US $5.99 (Card Stock) | 40 PGS

ON SALE 10/12/21

Jim Gordon was warned, to "head back to the light while you still can," but his quest to apprehend The Joker is taking him deeper into darkness. Could The Joker actually be innocent of the attack on Arkham Asylum?

Punchline Back-Up: It's a jailbreak as Bluebird must escape from Blackgate before Punchline and her gang can murder her!

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #3

Writer: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Artists: JESUS MERINO, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON, and JUNI BA

Cover: CHIP ZDARSKY

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | 3 of 7 | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

The puzzle gets more complicated…and deadly! The Joker continues story time with two more terrifying tales of this twisted treasure hunt. First, Black Mask is out for revenge, but when he crosses paths with one of the world's greatest assassins, things don't go as planned. Then, Killer Moth must team-up with Man-Bat if he hopes to survive the riddle of Master Engine.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #5

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV

Artist: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Cover: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant Cover: DAVID LAFUENTE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 12 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

Veronica, the Scientist, has one of the longest-standing connections to Walter among anyone in the House…and through her work with NASA, she may have insight into who he really is. But what she sees in the stars above the House may upend everything she thought she knew!

THE SWAMP THING #8

Writer: RAM V

Artist: MIKE PERKINS

Cover: MIKE PERKINS

Variant Cover: FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 8 of 10 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

A terrifying reunion! With Levi making his choice, the new avatar of the Green draws one step closer to escaping the clutches of the Suicide Squad! But is it already too late? Has the Squad bolstered themselves to an unstoppable end? Or will an unexpected guest help him to victory at a terrible cost?

TITANS UNITED #2

Writer: CAVAN SCOTT

Artists: JOSE LUIS and JONAS TRINDADE

Cover: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant Cover: KAEL NGU

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

Guest-Starring Hawk and Dove!

The Titans uncover a plot against them. Someone has been stealing their powers, but who? And what has it got to do with Superboy? Guest-starring Hawk and Dove.

WONDER GIRL #5

Writer: JOËLLE JONES

Artist: ADRIANA MELO

Cover: DAN MORA

Variant Cover: STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

(RESOLICITED FROM 9/28/21)

Yara stands alone as her world is torn apart! After an unexpected betrayal that shakes Yara to her very core, she ventures out and finds the lost tribe of the Amazons…the Esquecida! Will a reunion with her lost sisters finally give Yara the answers she's been looking for? Or is she now more lost than ever, as she ventures out to find those who wish to never be found?

WONDER GIRL #6

Writer: JOËLLE JONES

Artist: LEILA DEL DUCA

Cover: MATTEO SCALERA

Variant Cover: STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

After encountering Wonder Girl and Artemis, Yara believes now more than ever that she needs to find her lost sisters. Only they hold the answers to the trauma of her past and fear of the future. Is Yara a hero? Or is she a weapon of the gods wielded to destroy all Amazons? All will be revealed as Yara meets Potira!

WONDER WOMAN #780

Writers: BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Artist: TRAVIS MOORE

Cover: TRAVIS MOORE

Variant Cover: BECKY CLOONAN

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/12/21

After the events of Death Metal, Diana finally makes it back from her unforgettable odyssey through the Sphere of the Gods! Has the world moved on without her? This special oversize story paves the way to an exciting new future for the greatest hero of them all!

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #5

Writers: KURT BUSIEK, SANYA ANWAR, SHERRI L. SMITH, TRUNG LE NGUYEN, and more!

Artists: BEN DEWEY, SANYA ANWAR, COLLEEN DORAN, TRUNG LE NGUYEN, and more!

Cover: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Variant Cover: TK and ROSE BESCH

$5.99 | 40 PGS | 5 of 6 | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 10/26/21

Prepare to be whisked away with an Amazon fairy tale, flown back to World War II, swept up in a nautical ghost story, and blasted by a bitter space princess! Don't miss the penultimate issue of this golden moment for Diana and her legacy!

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT DETECTIVE VOL. 6

Writers: PETER MILLIGAN, MARV WOLFMAN, JOHN OSTRANDER, and others

Artists: JIM APARO, NORM BREYFOGLE, and others

Cover: MICHAEL GOLDEN

$24.99 US | 320 PGS | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-330-4

ON SALE 11/23/21

Investigate alongside Batman as he cracks cases from classic '90s comics, from imposter Batmen, to bizarre disasters, persuasive killers, and much more! Collecting Detective Comics #622-633, this book features classic Gotham characters and two retellings of the first Batman tale, "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate."

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN: DARK VICTORY: THE DELUXE EDITION

Writers: JEPH LOEB

Artist: TIM SALE

Cover: TIM SALE

$49.99 US | 416 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77951-483-7

ON SALE 12/21/21

One of Batman's greatest mysteries returns to hardcover! This new edition of an all-time classic features the gripping sequel to Batman: The Long Halloween with new cover art by Tim Sale and dozens of behind-the-scenes extras.

BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES OMNIBUS

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV

Artist: FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

Cover: KEVIN EASTMAN

$99.99 US | 576 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-340-3

ON SALE 12/28/21

Batman and Robin team up with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael to take on villains from two dimensions! DC Comics and IDW Publishing proudly present the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles omnibus, collecting all three Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover miniseries along with never-before-seen extras.

CATWOMAN VOL. 5: VALLEY OF THE SHADOW OF DEATH

Writer: RAM V

Artists: FERNANDO BLANCO, EVAN CAGLE, KYLE HOTZ, and JUAN FERREYRA

Cover: JENNY FRISON

US $16.99 | 136 PGS | Softcover | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

ISBN: 978-1-77951-263-5

ON SALE 11/16/21

Catwoman's ambitious plan to gain control of Alleytown had been going purrfectly, but after she learns the whereabouts of Poison Ivy, things get a lot more complicated for the feline felon. Meanwhile, Father Valley circles Selina's life like a vulture, preparing for his final, fatal strike.

HOUSE OF EL BOOK TWO: THE ENEMY DELUSION

Writer: CLAUDIA GRAY

Artist: ERIC ZAWADZKI

Cover: ERIC ZAWADZKI

$16.99 US | 208 PGS | 2 of 3| | 6″ X 9″ | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9608-7

ON SALE 1/4/221

Knowing Krypton's possible fate, Sera and Zahn find it difficult to continue with their everyday lives. Sera's enhanced fighting skills may impress General Zod, but they raise suspicions among her fellow soldiers. Zahn is burdened with the knowledge of the underground rebel group's plans.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ENDLESS WINTER

Writers: ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

Artists: HOWARD PORTER, MARCO SANTUCCI, CLAYTON HENRY, XERMANICO, and more

$29.99 | 232 PGS | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-153-9

ON SALE 11/9/21

There's an extinction-level storm wreaking havoc on the entirety of Earth, and the Justice League finds themselves fighting a literal force of nature! Enter the Frost King, a monster mad with power, with an ice army at his command! What devastating secrets lie in the Frost King's past?

SUICIDE SQUAD VOL 1: GIVE PEACE A CHANCE

Writer: ROBBIE THOMPSON

Artists: EDUARDO PANSICA and DEXTER SOY

Cover: EDUARDO PANSICA

$19.99 US | 208 PGS | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-77951-275-8

ON SALE 11/23/21

Recruited to lead Task Force X, Peacemaker's first mission forces him into Gotham's Arkham Asylum, where he and his team must free the deadly assassin known as Talon. But forming his team is only one of the peace-loving hero's hurdles as he must also face the threats of Red X from Teen Titans Academy and the perils of Earth-3.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY

Writer: GRANT MORRISON

Artist: MIKEL JANIN

Cover: MIKEL JANIN

$24.99 | 136 PGS | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-361-8

ON SALE 11/16/21

A new Authority for a new era! Sometimes even Superman needs to enlist help. Sometimes tasks require methods and heroes unfit even for the Justice League. So Clark Kent seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. But can the Man of Steel hold together and inspire a team of rogues to become the heroes he needs? Collects Superman and the Authority #1-4.

SUPERMAN: THE ONE WHO FELL

Writer: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist: PHIL HESTER, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover: JOHN TIMMS

$15.99 | 136 PGS | Softcover | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

ISBN: 978-1-77951-264-2

ON SALE 11/09/21

The last days of the Man of Steel?

When a monstrous foe from outer space attacks Clark—and nearly kills him!—Jonathan Kent must consider the fact that his father died once before, and the Legion of Super-Heroes told him he could die again. Collects Action Comics #1029 and Superman #29-32.

SUPERMAN/BATMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writers: MICHAEL GREEN, MIKE JOHNSON, JOE CASEY, PAUL LEVITZ, and others

Artists: SHANE DAVIS, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, and others Cover: FRANCIS MANAPUL

$125.00 US | 1232 PGS | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-023-5

ON SALE 12/21/21

Batman has trained extensively to become a feared caped crusader. His Kryptonian friend Superman was born with superhuman abilities that humans could never dream of. Together, they are the World's Finest. Superman/Batman Omnibus Vol. 2 features some of the duo's darkest trials from Superman/Batman #44-87 and Superman/Batman Annual #3-5.

TEEN TITANS GO!/DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: EXCHANGE STUDENTS

Writer: AMY WOLFRAM

Artist: AGNES GARBOWSKA

Cover: AGNES GARBOWSKA

$9.99 US | 160 PGS | 5 ½" x 8″| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-891-1

ON SALE 12/14/21

Starfire has always wanted to be better friends with her sister, who mostly comes to Earth to cause trouble instead of enjoying sisterly bonding. But this time, Blackfire's not even in the same universe! The Teen Titans will have to go undercover in a strange new version of Metropolis…and manage new secret identities!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES VOL. 1

Writers: SHOLLY FISCH and IVAN COHEN

Artists: DARIO BRIZUELA, RANDY ELLIOTT, and SCOTT JERALDS

Cover: DARIO BRIZUELA

$12.99 | 128 PGS | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-307-6

ON SALE 11/30/21

The Dark Knight teams up with Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. in a series of adventures and mysteries!

It all starts when Batman discovers his original purple gloves are missing—Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo will have to go back in time to solve the case! Collects The Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1-6.

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS

Writer: G. WILLOW WILSON

Artists: NICK ROBLES, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, and M.K. PERKER

Cover: NICK ROBLES

$29.99 US | 296 PGS | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-273-4

ON SALE 11/16/21

When Dream unleashed his latest nightmare, Ruin, he could not have expected that his creation would fall in love with the very first dreamer he met—sending him on a wild quest and drawing into his orbit both a fallen angel and a sorcerer with a startling connection to Dream himself! Collects The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1-12.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO VOL. 1

Writer: GRANT MORRISON

Artists: LIAM SHARP and XERMANICO

Cover: LIAM SHARP

$19.99 | 248 PGS | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-331-1

ON SALE 11/30/21

Eisner Award-winning author Grant Morrison and artist Liam Sharp continue their bold and imaginative take on the Green Lantern! Following the Blackstar incursion, Hal Jordan and the Green Lanterns must put the world back together! Collects Green Lantern: Blackstars #1-3 and The Green Lantern Season Two #1-6.

THE SWAMP THING VOLUME 1: BECOMING

Writer: RAM V

Artists: MIKE PERKINS

Cover: MIKE PERKINS

$16.99 | 152 PGS | Softcover | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

ISBN: 978-1-77951-276-5

ON SALE 11/23/21

A new Swamp Thing is born! Unable to control his transformation into the monstrous Swamp Thing, Levi Kamei is thrust into the harsh, unforgiving mystery of grisly murders committed by a supernatural desert legend. Collects Future State: Swamp Thing #1-2 and The Swamp Thing #1-4.

TRUTH & JUSTICE

Writers: GEOFFREY THORNE, BRANDON EASTON, DANNY LORE and others

Artists: CHRISCROSS, JAHNOY LINDSAY, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT,

and others

Cover: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$19.99 US | 232 PGS | Softcover | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

ISBN: 978-1-77951-277-2

ON SALE 11/30/21

The ideals of truth and justice—concepts synonymous with DC's superheroes from the Golden Age of Comics to the present day—are the foundation for this collection of stories from the anthology series, Truth & Justice. Collecting issues #1-7 of the series, a host of creators take turns telling stories with characters from around the DC Universe to show how these heroes live up to the ideals of truth and justice every day, in and out of their costumes.

WONDER WOMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Writer: BOB KANIGHER, JULIUS SCHWARTZ, JACK SCHIFF, and others

Artists: ROSS ANDRU, MORRIS WALDINGER, HENRY BOLTINOFF, MIKE ESPOSITO and others

Cover: ROSS ANDRU

$99.99 US | 696 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-336-6

ON SALE 12/14/21

These fantastical stories from the 1950s and 1960s take Wonder Woman from Paradise Island to Man's World, to the bottom of the ocean, and even to outer space, and they introduce Wonder Girl, Wonder Tot, and more! Collects stories from Wonder Woman #98-123, many reprinted in color for the first time!