DC Cancels Orders, Reschedules Omnibuses & Green Lantern Alliance OGN

DC Comics has informed retailers that orders for Green Lantern: Alliance, the DC original graphic novel continuing the story of Tai Pham, have been cancelled as the book is late. It has now been rescheduled for sale on the 18th of October and will be re-solicited in an upcoming edition of DC Connect.

Equally, The Phantom Stranger Omnibus and the Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 2 have also had their orders cancelled and the books will be resolicited in an upcoming edition of DC Connect. The Phantom Stranger Omnibus is now rescheduled for the 1st of November, and the Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 2 is now rescheduled for the 6th of September.

The industry is currently experiencing paper shortage, printer allocation and print run allocation, which is especially affecting bigger books such as these. And as we have pointed out, DC Comics is far from immune to this.

Green Lantern: Alliance Paperback by Minh Le, Andie Tong

Tai Pham struggles with balancing school, his work in the family business, his friendships, and his new Green Lantern responsibilities. But Kid Flash arrives on the scene to become the super-hero partner Tai just might need. It's only been a few months since Green Lantern Tai Pham inherited his ring from his ba and defeated his nemesis, Xander Griffin. But Tai knows their last battle was only the beginning—and even though no one believes him, Tai is determined to prove that Xander is up to his old tricks again. When a string of fires start popping up around Coast City, Tai finds himself stretched thin as he struggles to keep up with school, training, working at the store, and following Xander's trail. That is, until a new hero, known as Kid Flash, shows up on the scene with an offer to help. Can the heroes find the arsonist before it's too late? Phantom Stranger Omnibus Hardcover

The greatest adventures of DC's supernatural crime-fighter are collected in a massive, era-spanning hardcover! First introduced in 1952, the Phantom Stranger stands decades later as one of DC's most enigmatic characters, a supernatural hero whose origins have remained shrouded in mystery! This omnibus collects the Phantom Stranger's earliest adventures in the 1950s, his late-1960s revival, and early 1980s stories in the pages of The Saga of the Swamp Thing. Through it all, the Phantom Stranger has remained one of DC's most unique characters, navigating the weird, scary side of the DC Universe! Collects The Phantom Stranger #1-6 (1952), The Phantom Stranger #1-41 (1969), stories from The Saga of the Swamp Thing #1-13, Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #18, The Brave and the Bold #89, #98, #145, Showcase #80, Justice League of America #103, House of Secrets #150, DC Super-Stars #18, Secret Origins #10 and DC Comics Presents #25, and #72. Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 2 Hardcover

DC's encyclopedia of heroes and villains steps into the 1990s in this massive hardcover continuing the classic Who's Who biography series!

In the 1980s, DC exhaustively catalogued their massive roster of heroes and villains with the Who's Who series, presenting encyclopedia entries for their iconic characters and locations. In 1990, with a new decade dawning, DC debuted follow-up series Who's Who in the DC Universe—presenting updated entries on timeless heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman, along with characters that defined the era like Lobo and Shade the Changing Man. Each entry is illustrated by top comics artists including Chris Bachalo, Colleen Doran, Kevin Maguire, and Adam Hughes. The 1990s version of Who's Who is collected in this massive hardcover omnibus, following 2021's popular Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 1! Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 2 also includes spinoff series Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes, spotlighting DC's greatest team of the 30th century. This volume collects Who's Who in the DC Universe #1-16, Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes #1-7, Who's Who Update 1993 #1-2.