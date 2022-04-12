DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel

They may be advertising it in all of their comic books today. But DC Comics has cancelled the upcoming The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive series by Kenny Porter and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz which was intended to be a prequel to the upcoming The Flash movie, set between the events of Justice League and The Flash, with the Ben Affleck Batman training the Ezra Miller Flash. The first issue was meant to have been published in two weeks, indeed, it may have already been printed – in which case, as is DC Comics' habit, it may have to be pulped.

DC promised for the 26th of April that "writer Kenny Porter and artist Ricardo López Ortiz combine the worlds of movies and comic books in The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, a three-issue monthly series that leads up to The Flash, the hotly anticipated action adventure from Warner Bros. Pictures. And that "Issue #1 features a main cover by Max Fiumara with a variant cover by the director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti. The Flash arrives in theaters November 4. 2022." The plan was that this three-part series would be collected and sold in October ahead of the movie's release.

The Flash movie has now been rescheduled again to be released on the 23rd of June 2023, While reportedly Warner Bros are pausing any and all projects related to Ezra Miller after his arrest. Which may include the comic book which would have used his likeness.

The cancellation of the comic book doesn't seem to have been linked to the movie's initial delay to 2023, as the internal DC Comics ads would have been changed before today. This cancellation is a much more recent affair, it seems, and comic book retailers have yet to be told. Expect that later this week. Here are the planned solicitations for the series.

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Cover by MAX FIUMARA

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US

ON SALE 4/26/22 Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry's adventure with the Justice League, he's determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder's strength? THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

Barry Allen's early days as the Flash continue! Barry struggles to balance his new job as a hero with his internship at the crime lab. The pressure starts overwhelming him, literally, when the monstrous molten menace called Tar Pit appears in Central City looking to put an end to the Scarlet Speedster's interference in his family's business! Barry's anxiety kick-starts his powers, sending him phasing through objects with explosive results. Can Barry get a handle on his abilities and stop Tar Pit in his tracks, or will he be tarred and feathered out of Central City for good? THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #3

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JASON HOWARD

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/28/22

Barry has learned to control his powers and is finally starting to feel like the hero he's always dreamed he could be. But then a showboating new villain going by the name, the Top shows up looking to test his abilities and make some cash selling his weapons after showing how they can take out the Flash! Barry will need to use every skill he's picked up along the way if he's going to stop this topsy-turvy terror!!