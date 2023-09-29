Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War

DC Comics Admits It Got Gotham War Prelude Wrong, Makes It Returnable

The Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Prelude Batman Day Special Edition was meant to have "a 10-page original prelude story"

The Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Prelude Batman Day Special Edition was meant for Batman Day, to be given out free from comic book stores on Saturdaym, the 16th of September. But it actually came out ten days previously and no one noticed. What people did notice was that it was solicited as having "a 10-page original prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1". Instead, it had pages from previous issues of Batman #136 and #137, as well as pages from upcoming Red Hood and Catwoman comics. There was no original story at all, and no preview from Battle Lines. I wonder what happened? And what happened to that planned story?

Either way, as a result of this, and retailer complaints, DC Comics has decided it was in the wrong and has now told retailers that "Due to a change of contents from the original solicitation, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Prelude Batman Day Special Edition is now returnable."

It's not like it cost a lot in the first place, to be fair, it was intended to be given away after all. Still, a principle is principle it seems. And retailers can now return any unsold or un-given-away copies to DC Comics.

BATMAN DAY 2023 – BUNDLE OF 25 – BATMAN CATWOMAN PRELUDE TO GOTHAM WAR #1 BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The Gotham War is set to fracture the Bat-Family this fall, as Batman and Catwoman find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict more than a year in the making! Prepare for war with this Special Edition comic book available on Batman Day 2023, featuring a 10-page original prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, which sets the stage for a fateful fight for Gotham City's future! In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!